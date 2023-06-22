The Charlotte Hornets have reportedly chosen Brandon Miller over Scoot Henderson for the No. 2 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft. Miller and Henderson worked out with the Hornets for the second time with the former Alabama star emerging as the better player.

An NBA Insider who spoke exclusively with Sportskeeda late Wednesday had this to say about Charlotte locking in on Miller:

“‘I’ve been at it all morning and most of the afternoon working the phones,’ the source said. ‘The consensus of all those conversations appears to be that Charlotte will select Scoot Henderson with the second overall pick. They love his quickness, his creativity, his size (6-3) and ease in which he gets to the basket.

“‘This guy gets to the gym four hours before the game, works on his footwork and all the little things that will make him a great pro. He gets it and he will be a star in the NBA.’”

The Charlotte Hornets were rumored to be enamored with Brandon Miller’s size (6-9) with a 6-11 wingspan. He is also an efficient volume shooter from behind the arc where he averaged 38.8% on nearly eight attempts per game.

Miller would have been the natural fit alongside LaMelo Ball, the Hornets’ electric and All-Star point guard.

Scoot Henderson, however, isn’t a consolation prize. He may have been the consensus No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft if Victor Wembanyama hadn’t been around. Some still consider Henderson to have one of the highest upsides in draft history.

The Charlotte Hornets are likely convinced that the Henderson-Ball pairing will work if this is the route they are going. Both are excellent playmakers, unselfish and driven to win. It remains to be seen if coach Steve Clifford can maximize both while sharing the ball as the co-lead guards.

For Scoot Henderson to become effective off-the-ball, he would have to significantly develop his outside shooting. He hit only 27.5% of his 3-pointers while in the G-League. Henderson could still get by defenders with his explosive first step, athleticism and ball handling.

A consistent range from deep, however, will elevate him to a different level and the Charlotte Hornets with him.

The Charlotte Hornets are looking to add more talent besides Scoot Henderson in the NBA draft

The Charlotte Hornets also own the 27th, 34th, 39th and 41st picks in the 2023 NBA Draft. If they do draft Scoot Henderson, they will need to address their needs at the two forward spots and the center position.

At No. 27, UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. will be a perfect fit. He is naturally a small forward but can also take on the power forward role. The versatile former Bruin could even toggle on to guards in the perimeter when needed.

Jaquez Jr., if he’s still available, will give the Hornets energy, hustle and winner-take-all attitude on both ends of the floor.

Trayce Jackson-Davis could be another name the Charlotte Hornets are looking to add. He is an excellent rebounder, shot-blocker with solid touch around the mid-range.

LaMelo Ball and Scoot Henderson will have a superb target for their lobs if Charlotte can get the Indiana big man.

