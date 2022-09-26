NBA Rumors: Ja Morant posts a cryptic tweet hinting he’s aware of 2x NBA Finalist’s next landing spot

Ja Morant posted a cryptic tweet suggesting he knows Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder's next landing spot. Recent rumors have linked Crowder with a move away from Phoenix.

Crowder's recent social media activity also suggests that he is interested in playing elsewhere this season. Recent reports say he will sit out training camp till the Suns find a trade partner for him.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania @Stadium. The Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder have mutually agreed that the veteran forward will not participate in training camp as the sides work on a trade, sources tell @TheAthletic The Phoenix Suns and Jae Crowder have mutually agreed that the veteran forward will not participate in training camp as the sides work on a trade, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Jae Crowder is coming for revenge next season Jae Crowder is coming for revenge next season 👀 https://t.co/vcrybzeqhm

Crowder has consistently written in his captions that he wants to play where he is wanted. Here's what he posted in one of his recent posts:

"One must seek where he is wanted. Where he is needed. I am thankful for what these past 2 yrs have taught me. Now I must take on another challenge with continued hardwork & dedication. For those of you who closed the door on me. THANK YOU! 99 BACK SOON!"

It remains unclear where Jae Crowder will play next season, but his former Grizzlies teammate Ja Morant may have hinted at his return to the franchise. Here's what Morant replied to Crowder's tweet:

Ja Morant @JaMorant twitter.com/cjc9boss/statu… JAE CROWDER @CJC9BOSS ONE MUST SEEK WORK WHERE HE IS WANTED.. WHERE HE IS NEEDED.! I AM THANKFUL FOR WHAT THESE PAST 2 YRS HAVE TAUGHT ME.! NOW I MUST TAKE ON ANOTHER CHALLENGE WITH CONTINUED HARDWORK & DEDICATION.! FOR THOSE OF YOU WHO CLOSED THE DOOR ON ME…. THANK YOU! 99 BACK SOON.! 🥷🏾🤫🤐 ONE MUST SEEK WORK WHERE HE IS WANTED.. WHERE HE IS NEEDED.! I AM THANKFUL FOR WHAT THESE PAST 2 YRS HAVE TAUGHT ME.! NOW I MUST TAKE ON ANOTHER CHALLENGE WITH CONTINUED HARDWORK & DEDICATION.! FOR THOSE OF YOU WHO CLOSED THE DOOR ON ME…. THANK YOU! 99 BACK SOON.! 🥷🏾🤫🤐 🔙🔜 twitter.com/cjc9boss/statu…

The speculation of Crowder potentially playing for Memphis next season grew after Ja Morant retweeted a throwback video. The clip is a game-winning shot by Crowder, assisted by Morant to give the latter his first NBA win in 2019.

Ja Morant @JaMorant 4L Fastbreak Breakfast @fastbreakbreak HERE IS BOSSMAN JAE CROWDER WITH THE BUZZER BEATER FOR JA MORANT’S FIRST WIN ON THE GRIZZLIES HERE IS BOSSMAN JAE CROWDER WITH THE BUZZER BEATER FOR JA MORANT’S FIRST WIN ON THE GRIZZLIES https://t.co/PxTx3DPaMG my dawg got me my first W .4L twitter.com/fastbreakbreak… my dawg got me my first W . 🔒4L twitter.com/fastbreakbreak…

Ja Morant and Memphis Grizzlies would benefit from adding a veteran with Jae Crowder's experience

The Memphis Grizzlies had a remarkable 2021-22 NBA season. They finished second in the Western Conference. However, they were unable to make a deep playoff run. The inexperienced Memphis team often lacked execution in the playoffs.

The Grizzlies have a very young squad. Their postseason performances have made it clear that they need experience in the team and Jae Crowder will definitely bring that.

He has been to the Finals in two of the last three seasons with the Miami Heat (2020) and Phoenix Suns (2021). He was instrumental in helping both teams maximize their potential after a string of losing seasons.

Jae Crowder, 32, has been on a gradual decline over the last few seasons but still has a lot to offer, especially as a 3-and-D specialist. He averaged 9.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game last season. Crowder shot 34.8% from 3-point range on 5.4 attempts per game.

Several teams can benefit from Crowder, so the Grizzlies will have to act fast if they want to bring him back to Memphis.

