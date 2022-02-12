NBA Rumors: James Harden informed the Brooklyn Nets of his trade intentions via FaceTime

James Harden no longer plays for the Brooklyn Nets following Thursday's deadline day trade to the Philadelphia 76ers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round picks.

Even though Harden didn't want to be the guy who forced a trade from a second team in two years, a report Friday said the All-Star guard made his trade intentions known to the Nets' front office via FaceTime.

According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski, Harden has secretly been soliciting advice from agents on exit strategies. Despite assurances from the sharpshooter to Nets president Joe Tsai, Harden eventually spoke up on his desire to join the Sixers.

"Finally, as Thursday's trade deadline neared, Harden spoke up and told (Brooklyn general manager Sean) Marks and Tsai that he preferred to play for the Sixers.

"For weeks, Harden hoped he could avoid the public backlash of asking out of his second franchise in consecutive years, but his passive-aggressiveness hadn't worked in selling the Nets on the idea they had to move him. Over FaceTime calls, Harden told his GM and owner that he wanted a trade to Philadelphia, sources said.

"The Nets told him that they would only make a deal that was good for the franchise. The Nets had unloaded significant assets to acquire him a year ago – Cleveland's Jarrett Allen and Caris LeVert, four first-round draft picks, and four pick swaps. Brooklyn couldn't reclaim all of that, but it needed a substantial return on a deadline trade with the Sixers and that would be difficult to do without other teams to leverage."

"The Beard" finally got his wish and has taken his services to Philly. It's evident the 32-year-old is desperate for a championship, and perhaps he could get one playing alongside MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid.

With the trade, one of the most lethal offenses in NBA history has been broken up. The Harden-Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving trio played only 16 games together (13-3), leaving many to wonder what could have been.

The Sixers could win a championship with James Harden

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers blocks a layup by James Harden.

Sixers president Daryl Morey had been in search of an All-Star to partner with Embiid, who is having the best season of his career. Given how dominant the Cameroonian is right now, help from a quality player like James Harden might be enough to see them through.

Although hours can be spent highlighting how great this duo could become, it is worth pointing out that Harden has not been dependable in the postseason. His shooting has been ridiculously poor, which is one of the reasons he has never won a championship.

Regardless, the thought of the two playing together could be scary for opposing defenders. Perhaps they will spend enough time on the court to build the required chemistry before the playoffs.

