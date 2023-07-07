NBA Rumors - Jaylen Brown could sign $295 million dal extension with the Boston Celtics in a few days

The Boston Celtics and All-Star guard Jaylen Brown could agree to a supermax deal of $295 million in the next couple of days. Brown is on the final of a four-year $106.3 million contract he signed in 2019.

Boston Globe’s Adam Himmelsbach reported this:

"While they haven't negotiated a contract extension with Jaylen Brown yet, the Celtics are not trying to trade him or sign him to a sub-supermax contract. The two sides are expected to come to an agreement on a supermax deal, and they're expected to talk about the parameters of such a deal during summer league in Las Vegas."

Adam Himmelsbach

-Jaylen Brown’s extension remains on course, with talks expected in Vegas.

-More on why the Celtics and Grant Williams parted ways.

Brown is eligible to get the massive deal after making it to the second All-NBA team. Brown also made it to the All-Star team for the second time in three years.

Despite his accomplishments, many in Celtic nation were once again frustrated by Brown’s performance in the playoffs. Against the Miami Heat, he averaged just 19.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

“JB” shot 41.8%, including a horrific 16.3% from behind the arc. He was glaringly outplayed by Miami’s Caleb Martin, a former undrafted rookie, who the Heat signed to a three-year $20.4 million contract last year.

Boston Celtics fans were downright furious with Brown in the winner-take-all Game 7. With Jayson Tatum sustaining a sprained ankle in the first play of the said game, Brown couldn’t carry the Celtics.

The All-Star shooting guard finished the game with 19 points on 23 shots and committed a game-high eight turnovers. Brown repeatedly ran into double teams and made bad decisions nearly throughout the game.

Miami Heat players bragged after the Eastern Conference Finals that all they did was force Brown to his left. Once he was pushed to dribble with his left hand, the Celtics were in all sorts of trouble.

NBACentral



- Caleb Martin on the Heat’s game plan to force Jaylen Brown left



(Via “That’s always the game plan.”- Caleb Martin on the Heat’s game plan to force Jaylen Brown left(Via @LeBatardShow “That’s always the game plan.”👀- Caleb Martin on the Heat’s game plan to force Jaylen Brown left (Via @LeBatardShow ) https://t.co/aMLBeeobpf

Brown’s horrible conference finals made Celtics fans wonder if he deserves the supermax five-year extension.

The Boston Celtics are reportedly not trading Jaylen Brown for Damian Lillard

The Boston Celtics were reportedly one of the teams who looked at the possibility of trading for Damian Lillard. Jayson Tatum was rumored to have tried to recruiting the Portland Trail Blazers superstar.

The Celtics don’t have a ton of draft picks, but they have "JB", who the Blazers might be interested in.

Adam Himmelsbach had this to report about those rumors:

“Boston is not pursuing Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard, who wants to be traded to the Miami Heat.”

AV Swaps @avswaps twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Per @SIChrisMannix , Damian Lillard would “not refuse” a trade to Boston, and the Celtics believe that they could get a deal done without including Jaylen Brown Per @SIChrisMannix, Damian Lillard would “not refuse” a trade to Boston, and the Celtics believe that they could get a deal done without including Jaylen Brown 👀 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/BXUOuydUCY

It seems like the Celtics are determined not to break the Brown-Tatum partnership and would rather build around the two superstars.

