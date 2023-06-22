Is Jaylen Brown a free agent? Current status of Celtics' superstar explored

Jaylen Brown made waves in the headlines when he subtly expressed his desire to receive a supermax extension in the summer. This sparked speculation among Celtics fans about his future with the team, considering the recent approval of the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). It created a scenario where Brown could either leave the team after the postseason or sign a long-term deal with a lucrative supermax extension.

Currently, Jaylen Brown is not a free agent until 2024, but he is eligible to receive a contract extension worth $295 million over five years.

However, the Celtics could still package Brown in a deal this offseason if they run with the intent of building solely around Jayson Tatum. With the possibility of Tatum earning another All-NBA selection next year, that adds another franchise player who is eligible for the Supermax extension.

The last time Jaylen Brown played, he played abysmal in the Eastern Conference Finals matchup against the Miami Heat. During the series, Brown averaged 19.0 points per game (41.8% shooting, including 16.3% from 3-point range) and 6.1 rebounds. Jaylen Brown also averaged 3.6 turnovers per game in the matchup as one of his biggest flaws was yet again exposed on the big stage.

Interestingly enough, the Celtics traded away Marcus Smart to the Memphis Grizzlies along with Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala, and the 35th pick in this year's draft to the Washington Wizards. Boston received Kristaps Porzingis from the Wizards along with the 25th selection in the 2023 draft and the Warriors' top-four-protected pick in 2024 from the Grizzlies.

The trade involving Marcus Smart garnered mixed reactions from Celtics fans. Some applauded Celtics general manager Brad Stevens for the impressive return he received, while others expressed disappointment as Smart had been a vital part of the team for years, known for his passion and tenacity.

The trade has also sparked speculation among fans about potential additional moves that Brad Stevens might make in the upcoming offseason. Some believe that there could be more roster changes or transactions on the horizon as Stevens looks to reshape the team.

As currently constructed, the Celtics finally have a reliable scorer, who can also provide rim protection as a big man in Kristaps Porzingis. Due to the questions surrounding Robert Williams III when it came to offense and his health, coupled with Al Horford's age, Brad Stevens made a business decision.

Be that as it may, there are still questions about Porzingis' fit on the team and how the locker room is going to adapt post-Marcus Smart era in Boston.

Looking back on Jaylen Brown's response to free agency discussions following the Game 7 loss to Miami

The Boston Celtics lost 103-84 in a pivotal Game 7 at home to the Miami Heat. Brown struggled all night, posting up 19 points (8-of-23 shooting, including 1-of-9 from 3-point range), 8 rebounds, and 5 assists with 8 turnovers.

Following the loss, Jaylen Brown addressed discussions surrounding his plans for the summer.

“I expected to win today and move on. That’s what my focus was on,” Brown said. “That’s what my focus has been on. We failed. I failed. And it’s hard to think about anything else right now, to be honest. We’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”

It was a disappointing finish for a team with championship aspirations. With Smart's departure from the team, it makes an interesting scenario for Brown and the Celtics moving forward.

