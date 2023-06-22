What is the Boston Celtics' cap space? Exploring the team's financial flexibility this summer

The Boston Celtics were active on the trade market ahead of the 2023 NBA draft. The Celtics pulled off a three-team deal with the Washington Wizards and Memphis Grizzlies to acquire Kristaps Porzingis.

Boston traded Marcus Smart to the Grizzlies, as well as Danilo Gallinari, Mike Muscala and the 35th overall pick to the Wizards. The Grizzlies also sent the No. 25 pick and a 2024 first-rounder from the Golden State Warriors to the Celtics.

In order to facilitate the trade, Porzingis had to opt into his $36 million contract for next season. He'll be the highest-paid player for Boston, while Washington also got Tyus Jones from Memphis.

Before the Kristaps Porzingis trade, the Boston Celtics had an active roster cap of $166,052,026. They are way over the salary cap for the 2023-24 NBA season, which was set at $136 million. They were also set to go over the luxury tax of $165 million, which meant that they will have a luxury tax bill of over $1.7 million next season.

Boston Celtics updated salaries for next season

Kristaps Porzingis will be the Boston Celtics' highest-paid player next season at $36 million. The Celtics' overall salary for the 2023-24 NBA season rose by $7.1 million and will be around $173.1 million. They will have a higher luxury tax bill as well.

Kristaps Porzingis, $36 million

Jayson Tatum, $32.6 million

Jaylen Brown, $28.5 million

Malcolm Brogdon, $22.5 million

Derrick White, $17.6 million

Robert Williams III, $11.6 million

Al Horford, $10.0 million

Payton Pritchard, $4.0 million

Luke Kornet, $2.4 million

Sam Hauser,: $1.9 million

Justin Champagnie, $1.9 million

Boston will have to decide if they want to bring back Grant Williams, who will be a restricted free agent this summer. The acquisition of Porzingis might have sealed his fate with the Celtics because Al Horford will likely come off the bench and take over his role.

Jaylen Brown is also eligible to sign a supermax contract this summer. Brown and Tatum have led Boston to four Eastern Conference Finals and one NBA Finals appearance in their six seasons together.

Boston Celtics looking to bounce back next season

The Boston Celtics fell short in the playoffs against the Miami Heat. The Celtics came back from 0-3 down in the Eastern Conference Finals to force a Game 7. However, they lost that game at home and failed to make it to back-to-back NBA Finals.

It was not a bad rookie season for head coach Joe Mazzulla, who was trusted into the position after Ime Udoka's suspension and subsequent dismissal. With the Kristaps Porzingis deal, it appears the Celtics' front office is molding their roster to what Mazzulla likes.

