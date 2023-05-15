NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant and Devin Booker were consulted on Monty Williams' firing 

The Phoenix Suns parted ways with coach Monty Williams following a playoff loss. It is rumored that Kevin Durant and Devin Booker were involved in the decision-making process.

The Suns had high expectations for their next head coach, especially after Williams led them to a .628 winning percentage and an NBA Finals appearance. The fact that William was named NBA Coach of the Year in the previous season is significant; even so, the group sensed that it was time for a change.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, both Kevin Durant and Devin Booker were believed to have been consulted on the decision to let go of Williams. This suggests that their opinions held significant weight within the organization.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Establishing a squad able to vie vigorously in championship races is evidently crucial to the Suns, who endeavor to secure full backing from key members as well.

Star players' voices heard in decision to let go of Monty Williams

Los Angeles Clippers v Phoenix Suns - Game Five

While Kevin Durant has yet to publicly address the coaching change, sources indicate that he remains optimistic about the team's future. This bodes well for the Suns, as Durant's endorsement carries substantial influence both on and off the court.

Booker, on the other hand, has been vocal about his support for Williams, implying that he may have reservations about the decision.

NBA Retweet @RTNBA Kevin Durant and Devin Booker were believed to have consulted on the organization’s decision to fire Monty Williams, per @ShamsCharania Kevin Durant and Devin Booker were believed to have consulted on the organization’s decision to fire Monty Williams, per @ShamsCharania. https://t.co/mQ6nKdJTuS

Williams' firing opens up an intriguing coaching search for the Suns. Names like Tyronn Lue and Nick Nurse have been thrown into the mix as potential replacements. Whoever takes the helm will have a significant impact on the team's roster and its future. Key players like Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton could see their situations change, depending on the new coach's vision.

Ultimately, the Suns' decision to involve Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in the process demonstrates the importance they place on their star players' opinions. It signifies a collaborative approach as the organization seeks to find the right coach who can lead them to success.

Also Read: “Couple of names I would look at strongly” – Shams Charania pitches Tyronn Lue and Nick Nurse as possible head coaches for Phoenix Suns

Poll : 0 votes