NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving seen as a better fit for Houston Rockets in free agency

After Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic came up short of making the playoffs this season, many began to question the duo's future.

With Irving set to hit free agency this offseason there has been much speculation as to whether or not the former NBA champ would in fact re-sign with the team.

So far, there has been little word on whether or not Irving plans to re-sign with the team, or if he plans to sign elsewhere. But from the sounds of things, the reports emerging from Dallas indicate that the team isn't too keen on working with Irving and negotiating a sign-and-trade.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Meanwhile, in the Eastern Conference, James Harden finds himself in a similar spot, with many predicting that he could wind up parting ways with the Philadelphia 76ers. That said, the belief is that if Harden opts out of the remaining year on his deal, he will land in Houston once again.

The way one NBA scout sees things, however, it's Irving who would be a better fit in Houston than Harden. Sports Illustrated quoted the anonymous scout as saying:

"Harden has been linked to Houston a lot. That obviously is real, but I like Kyrie Irving as a better fit," the scout said. "He’s more of a natural mentor and wouldn’t be as ball dominant as Harden. I see that being a great basketball fit."

They continued:

"Young players respond well to his leadership, and he has championship experience. He could give that team more direction offensively. That would go a long way for those guys like Jalen Green and [Alperen] Sengun, especially for Jabari Smith."

Utah Jazz v Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks plan to pair a big name with Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic

As Mark Cuban revealed after the Mavericks' disappointing end to the season, if the team wants to hold on to Luka Doncic long-term, they have to earn his loyalty. Part of that is helping bolster the team's reserves with a big name to replace Dorian Finney-Smith, and Jalen Brunson, both of whom Doncic was close to.

According to NBA Insider Brian Windhorst, it sounds as though the Mavericks could be looking to make a big move this offseason. Part of that includes retaining Kyrie Irving with the goal of adding a third star alongside he and Doncic.

Sacramento Kings v Dallas Mavericks

(Suggested Reading: Latest updates on Kyrie's free agency decision)

As Windhorst reported:

“I don’t think we should discount the Dallas Mavericks. Even though they said we’re not going free-agent shopping. They could make that 10th pick in the upcoming draft available, and they have some contracts they can trade. They are hunting for a big name, complementary piece to go alongside Luka Doncic and keep Kyrie Irving in the fold”

With the draft right around the corner, only time will tell how the Mavericks decide to handle things regarding the 10th pick, and their roster. As Luka Doncic continues to work on his conditioning during the offseason, theories will continue to fly on what the future could hold for the team.

(Suggested Reading: Mavericks not interested in D'Angelo Russell)

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes