NBA Rumors: LA Lakers working out several free agents ahead of 2022-23 season, including two former lottery picks

NBA training camp is fast approaching and the LA Lakers have invited several free agents to join their workouts. These players include Jeremy Lamb, Shabazz Muhammad, Dwayne Bacon, and Miye Oni.

The LA Lakers' front office is doing their best to provide their roster with enough talent to compete for an NBA title. With LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, and Patrick Beverely leading the way, the Lakers are in need of more depth.

LA Lakers training camp guests

Jeremy Lamb

Jeremy Lamb was a lottery pick back in the 2012 NBA draft. He was selected 12th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder. He played three seasons for them between 2012-2015. He was eventually dealt to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Luke Ridnour and a 2016 second round pick back in June 2015.

Given an increase in minutes, Lamb was able to showcase his true potential as a player with the Hornets. During his last season with the team in 2018/19, Lamb averaged a career-high 15.3 points per game.

Lamb signed a three-year contract with the Indiana Pacers in July 2019. Unfortunately, this was the beginning of his decline. Jeremy Lamb suffered a torn ACL during the 2019-2020 season, which has hindered his development. His production has dropped off in a big way since the injury.

He hasn't played more than 40 games in a season since 2019/20. He has averaged less than 8.0 points a game in the past two seasons.

If the LA Lakers decide to sign Lamb, they will have to take his injury history into consideration. The last thing the Lakers need is another injury prone guard.

Shabazz Muhammad

Shabazz Muhammad was a lottery pick in the 2013 NBA draft. He was selected 14th overall by the Utah Jazz. During draft night, Muhammad was traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves along with the 21st pick and Gorgui Dieng. The Jazz received ninth overall pick Trey Burke in return.

Muhammad's previous time in the NBA did not pan out. He played in five NBA seasons, mostly with the Timberwolves, from 2013-2018. During that span, he averaged just 9.0 points and 2.8 rebounds. He hasn't played in the NBA being released by the Milwaukee Bucks in October 2018.

Muhammad most recently played professionally in the Philippines for Philippine Basketball Association club San Miguel Beermen. According to the Inquirer, he was averaging 39 points and 19 rebounds as of March 2022.

If Muhammad can show the same potential that led to him being a lottery pick, then the LA Lakers might take a chance on him.

Dwayne Bacon and Miye Oni

Bacon and Oni were both invited to training by the LA Lakers, and could possibly join their roster as reserves. Both players were drafted in the 2nd round, Bacon in 2017 and Oni in 2019. Bacon will have a better shot between the two in making the Lakers' roster because of his NBA experience. He has played in 208 career NBA games and started in 80 of them since making his debut in 2017.

