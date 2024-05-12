NBA Rumors: Lakers mulling over reunion with #2 pick from 2016 draft

The LA Lakers have been all over the place in the last two seasons. Despite making the Western Conference finals last season and winning the In-Seaaon Tournament, they haven’t been able to establish themselves as one of the threats. With no clear third big on the roster, there are reports the Lakers are considering Brandon Ingram for trade this offseason.

According to an anonymous GM, the Lakers could bring back Ingram after 2019. According to Heavy Sports, the unnamed GM said the Purple and Gold have shown interest in reuniting with their former player.

“It’s an idea, if they’re willing to take the chance,” the exec told Heavy Sports about the Lakers potentially reuniting with Ingram. “Brandon as a third option with LeBron and Anthony Davis, it certainly makes them better, it gets them back to being a contender, or at least in that orbit."

Ingram was selected No. 2 overall in the 2016 NBA draft behind Ben Simmons. With Lonzo Ball, Ingram and Kyle Kuzma on the same roster by 2017, Los Angeles was expected to create its team around them. However, things started to change once LeBron James arrived in LA.

James wanted a championship team around him, and when Anthony Davis was willing to join the Purple and Gold, Los Angeles pulled the trigger. However painful it might have been, they traded Ball, Ingram, Josh Hart and a few first-round picks.

Since joining the Pelicans, Ingram has become one of the leaders on the Pelican’s roster. He has been one of the three offensive heads for New Orleans and has thrived in his new role.

He has been excellent with Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum. However, despite such talent around him, Ingram hasn’t had much success with his second team

Can Brandon Ingram help Lakers next season?

While LA still had Brandon Ingram playing alongside LeBron James, they didn't have much success. Since trading Ingram, the Lakers have made it to the postseason multiple times and won a title in 2020.

However, in the absence of a clear third option on the team, apart from James and Davis, they have been struggling on offense.

In his new role with the Pelicans, Ingram has shown he can take a substantial load on offense. In five seasons with New Orleans, Ingram has averaged 23.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game.

Ingram averaged 13.9 ppg, 4.7 rpg and 2.9 apg as a Laker. However, since joining the Pelicans, he has grown in his new role which should perfectly fit with the team.

He can be an additional option on the scoring end, especially when James or Davis is not on the floor. Ingram's addition wouldn't make them a championship team but one of the top in the West.