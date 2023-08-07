NBA Rumors: Lakers remain frontrunners for signing Christian Wood

The LA Lakers have already had a successful offseason, and they have the chance to add to it. With a roster spot still open, the team appears interested in one of the top remaining free agents.

Since the start of free agency, the Lakers have been regularly connected to Christian Wood. Since entering the league in 2015, the young center has continually been bounced around.

In a recent Q&A for the LA Times, Dan Woike touched on LA bringing in Wood. He stated that the impression is the front office is still interested in signing him.

"We’re about a month removed from general manager Rob Pelinka speaking to reporters in Las Vegas, saying he was hopeful to fill the team’s 14th roster spot before training camp. That timeline is still in place, but the sense I get is that the team would prefer to get something done sooner rather than later."

"Wood, from what I can tell, still seems like the top choice despite the defensive shortcomings and personality issues detailed here."

Wood, 27, spent last season with Luka Doncic on the Dallas Mavericks. In 67 games, he averaged 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

Does signing Christian Wood makes sense for the LA Lakers?

Depending on the price, going after Christian Wood could be a gamble worth taking for the LA Lakers. His size and skill set lines up with what they need in the frontcourt.

For most of his career, Anthony Davis has preferred to play alongside another big man. He's played center when the moment calls for it, but would much rather slot in at power forward. Bringing in someone like Wood would give LA the best of both worlds.

At 6-foot-10, would can play and defend opposing centers. On the offensive end, his game is able to extend beyond the three-point line. During his lone season wiht the Dallas Mavericks, Wood shot 37.6% on four attempts per game.

With a floor-spacing big, Davis can still play power forward and not have the lane clogged by a tradition center. Having another shooter on the floor also helps LeBron James as he is still one of the basketball's top facilitators.

In the past few years, we've seen the Lakers take chances on multiple guys and it work out for the team and the player. If Wood could put together a good year with them, it could help him find a long-term home in the NBA.

