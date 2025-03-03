NBA Rumors: LaMelo Ball's future uncertain amid Hornets' looming roster rebuild

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball has struggled to lead the team to success, which has started to affect his future with them. Since being drafted by the Hornets in 2020, he has not led the team to the postseason. The story is likely the same this season, as Charlotte is 14th in the Eastern Conference with a 14-45 record.

Ad

One of the main reasons why Ball and the Hornets have struggled to contend is their inconsistent roster. The franchise has struggled to form a decent group around their All-Star guard to be competitive in the East.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, Ball is one of the top names that should be monitored in the trade market this off-season:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Following the Luka Doncic trade, NBA executives around the league have expanded their horizons on which potential stars could be next to change teams. The availability of Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is one of the stars several executives who spoke with HoopsHype will be monitoring on the trade market this summer,” Scotto wrote.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Additionally, Ball has dealt with various injuries, limiting his time on the court. Out of the possible 410 games, the 6-foot-7 guard has only suited up for 221 games. His sophomore season (2021-22) is the only campaign in which he appeared in 75 games.

Ball is in the first year of a five-year, $203 million contract. However, the Hornets look like they're on a different path than the All-Star guard as they're making changes that hint at a rebuild.

Ad

Also read: "Where's the pride" - Ex-Lakers guard calls out LaMelo Ball as Hornets suffer 4 straight blowout losses

Brooklyn Nets are rumored to be a destination for LaMelo Ball

The Brooklyn Nets made significant changes to their roster this season, trading their top facilitators, Dennis Schroder and Ben Simmons. With those moves, the Nets need a point guard.

LaMelo Ball is one floor general the team can aim for this summer. Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley came up with the concept.

Ad

"As busy as Brooklyn was at the start of trade season, its decision to keep quiet at the deadline could be revealing. Even if the Nets falter down the stretch, it doesn't sound like they plan on being down for long," Buckley wrote.

"The Nets could be on the look-out for a rising star who can quarterback their attack. Ball would certainly qualify and could become available if Charlotte is wary of his ongoing availability issues and its own lack of success."

Ad

Ball might welcome a change of environment as the Hornets continue to be fruitless with him as the star.

Also read: "I love u pops" - LaMelo Ball shares first photos of dad LaVar Ball after leg amputation with heartfelt tribute

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback