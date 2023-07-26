NBA Rumors: Lance Stephenson targets 2 Eastern Conference teams for his NBA comeback

Lance Stephenson is reportedly looking to get back into the NBA. “Born Ready” signed with the Leones de Ponce of the Puerto Rican League back in April. The team, however, released him a week later after having played just four games.

Per Tashara Jones, this is what he plans to do:

“I think it is time for a New York team. I want to play for the [Brooklyn] Nets or the Knicks, either one would do.”

The Brooklyn Nets or the New York Knicks, who both made the playoffs next season may not be so keen to sign the former Indiana Pacers star. Lance Stephenson last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season for the Atlanta Hawks and the Pacers.

During his last season in the league, he averaged 8.3 points on 45.5% shooting, including a dismal 30.0% from deep. Before that, he was with the Liaoning Flying Leopards in China and then the Grand Rapids Gold in the G League.

Lance Stephenson isn’t worried about playing outside of the NBA. Here’s what he had to say when he took his talents to Baloncesto Superior Nacional (BSN):

“I don’t feel like it was a personal jab towards me to no longer be in the NBA. There is a lot of great players. So for me not to be in the NBA right now it is OK because I know it is just another chance. There are guys coming up so I am always able to get back in there as long as I work hard.”

Getting a slot with either the New York Knicks or the Indiana Pacers is going to be a big problem. Both teams are flush with players who can play the point guard, shooting guard and small forward roles. He is not likely to get a sniff of the lineup if he’s intending to play for one of these teams.

Here's the full report from Tashara Jones

The Charlotte Hornets could use Lance Stephenson

The Charlotte Hornets could use the veteran Lance Stephenson behind LaMelo Ball.

Playing behind LaMelo Ball at point guard for the Charlotte Hornets are rookies Nick Smith Jr. and Kobi Simmons. Sometimes, it’s shooting guard Terry Rozier who handles the playmaking roles for the Hornets if Ball sits down.

Ideally, Charlotte would want both to be on the floor at the same time as much as possible. Having a veteran point guard who can call the plays will be helpful.

The problem with Lance Stephenson at point guard is he clogs up the offense even more. He’s a career 31.4% shooter from behind the arc. The Charlotte Hornets could take a chance on him if he’s given limited minutes to call plays.

