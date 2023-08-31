NBA Rumors: Marc Spears believes Damian Lillard to Miami Heat will happen before training camp

There's been little talk about the Damian Lillard saga in recent weeks, but new updates have emerged. Recent reports suggest a deal could be done before the regular season gets underway.

After 11 years with the Portland Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard informed the franchise this summer that he'd like to be traded. On top of that, the All-Star guard has made it clear he will only play for the Miami Heat.

The Heat and Blazers engaged in talks for some time, but nothing came about. This led to the rumor mill getting quiet, but now, things are starting to heat back up.

During a recent appearance on the "Sports by Northwest" podcast, ESPN's Marc Spears was asked his thoughts about Lillard getting moved. He feels that a trade to the Miami Heat before training camp gets underway.

Lillard, 33, is coming off a season with the Blazers where he averaged 32.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.3 assists. It's also worth noting that he in under contract for at least the next three seasons.

Damian Lillard trade chip continues to shine in FIBA World Cup

Part of why a Damian Lillard trade hasn't happened yet is because the Blazers haven't been wowed by an offer. As they gear up for a rebuild, they are seeking a haul of assets to set the franchise up for the future.

The Miami Heat don't have many exciting trade chips, but one prospect has been upping his stock this summer. Nikola Jovic has put on multiple stellar performances for Serbia in the FIBA World Cup.

Through three World Cup matchups, Jovic is averaging 17 points, 2.7 rebounds and three assists. His best performance came against South Sudan, where he posted a stat line of 25 points, two rebounds and three assists.

After being drafted 27th overall by the Heat in NBA draft, Jovic didn't play much as a rookie. In 15 appearances, the 20-year-old averaged 5.5 points and 2.1 rebounds.

With Nikola Jokic sitting out of the World Cup, Jovic has gotten to shine for Team Serbia. This extended opportunity has allowed him to showcase his skills on a bigger stage.

Following this impressive run, the Portland Trail Blazers might be more interested in him as a prospect. As a 6-foot-10 forward, he fits alongside their other young players like Scoot Henderson and Shaedon Sharpe.

It likely won't be the deciding factor, but Jovic's play might help Miami pull off this superstar trade.

