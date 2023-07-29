NBA Rumors: Miami Heat exploring options to reunite with Slovenian veteran point guard

As the Miami Heat looked for other options in the point guard position, the team found themselves potentially reuniting with veteran point guard, Goran Dragic.

It's been reported that the Heat have been communicating with the Slovenian star as they try to address their point guard needs.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported about Goran's future destination in the NBA:

"There have been conversations between the Heat and the representation for free agent guard Goran Dragic, who would welcome a return to the team," Jackson wrote. "Any Heat decision on Dragic likely would come later in the summer."

Dragic spent the last few seasons wandering around the league following his stint with the Heat. Last season, he started the 2022-23 campaign with the Chicago Bulls and was later traded to the Milwaukee Bucks in the middle of the season. His role with those teams wasn't significant, unlike his days with Miami.

During the most recent postseason, he made it known that he wanted to finish his career with the Heat. Dragic landed with the South Beach team back in the middle of the 2014-15 season and quickly became a fan favorite. He became part of a hardworking squad that defied all odds.

The 6-foot-3 guard earned his lone All-Star nod while he was with the Heat as well back in the 2017-18 NBA season. Dragic averaged 17.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.8 assists during his All-Star campaign.

"The Dragon" was a significant piece to their 2020 Finals run when they took on the LA Lakers in the Bubble.

Udonis Haslem posts tribute to the Miami Heat on Instagram

The Miami Heat is closing a chapter on one of their best players. Udonis Haslem has officially retired from the game of basketball after 20 seasons in the NBA. Haslem took to Instagram as he gave a tribute message to the Heat franchise:

"20 years… It’s impossible to put into words what these past 20 years have meant, but y’all know me. I’m damn sure gonna try…

"I will always be the #OG, but now it’s time for the family man and the businessman to get to work…#realonesshineinthedark

"#40, see you in the rafters soon. Until then, #OG out"

The Miami Heat have announced that they will retire Haslem's jersey number. His work and dedication to the team have earned him a seat among the team's legendary players, including his longtime teammate, Dwyane Wade. "UD" has undoubtedly impacted the franchise significantly and is loved by the entire fanbase.

