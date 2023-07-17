NBA Rumors- Miami Heat might break the bank acquiring Damian Lillard

The Miami Heat are reportedly going all-out to acquire wantaway Portland Trail Blazers superstar Damian Lillard. Weeks after “Dame” requested to be traded to Miami, the All-Star guard remains in Portland as Blazers GM Joe Cronin waits for the right offer.

To entice the Blazers, the Heat could offer Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic, four first-round picks and three first-round swaps. Portland is rumored to be disinterested in Herro as they already have a perimeter-heavy team and are looking to give more responsibility to Anfernee Simons.

To get the deal done, Greg Sylvander had this to say:

“They would send Herro to a 3rd team for 2025 FRP OR amend protections w/ OKC to “unlock” ability to send 4 FRP”

The Miami Heat own three (2024, 2026 and 2027 first-round picks). Miami’s 2025 first-round pick to the OKC Thunder is protected for selections 1-14.

The Heat need to rope in a third team to bring Damian Lillard to South Beach. It remains to be seen, though, if there’s a team who will be willing to send a future first-round pick for the former Sixth Man of the Year winner.

“Dame” is still signed until the 2026-27 season. The Portland Trail Blazers, according to GM Joe Cronin, will not be pushed to rush into a trade. They will be willing to play the long game to get the return they think will be a fair return for the seven-time All-Star.

The Miami Heat’s initial offer to the Blazers for Damian Williard was a package around Tyler Herro. It would have included Duncan Robinson, Nikola Jovic, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and three first-round picks.

Based on that scenario, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported this:

“As of midweek, Portland had been unmotivated to engage with Heat or try to get this done. Maybe they hope this plays out like Durant last summer & they cajole him to start the season with the team. If so, then it's in Dame's hands, whether he reports to camp, makes public comment, etc.”

Perhaps an improved offer with four first-round picks could change Cronin’s mind about trading Damian Lillard.

Will Damian Lillard play for the Portland Trail Blazers if he’s not traded?

Last year, Kevin Durant demanded to be traded. The Brooklyn Nets played hardball and refused to trade him for the right return. Both parties eventually ended up committing to each other long-term. KD, however, was ultimately sent to the Phoenix Suns after Kyrie Irving also forced a trade.

Damian Lillard is exactly in the same situation. If the Portland Trail Blazers can’t find the king’s ransom they’re expecting, Lillard will have to remain with the team that drafted him.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Blazers GM Joe Cronin tells reporters on a Damian Lillard trade: "If it takes months, it takes months."

If that would be the scenario entering the 2023-24 season, the biggest question will be whether the superstar point guard will play or not.

