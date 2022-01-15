NBA Rumors: Miami Heat and New York Knicks believed to be Donovan Mitchell’s top choices if he ever wants to leave Utah Jazz

NBA rumors are starting to heat up with Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell the latest to hit the grapevine. Despite being in the first year of a mega five-year deal, there’s no escaping trade conversations, particularly with the Jazz (28-14) slumping to a season-worst four-game losing streak.

Greg Sylvander, a Miami Heat insider, tweeted a post that could cause some sleepless nights in Salt Lake City despite Mitchell’s contract status. If the report is true, this is a move that could make or break the championship hopes of several teams.

I can confirm that if Donovan Mitchell were to ever ask out of Utah, it’s believed Miami would be his first choice and New York a more distant second as preferred destinations according to a league source. I believe this is well documented & relatively obvious but…I can confirm that if Donovan Mitchell were to ever ask out of Utah, it’s believed Miami would be his first choice and New York a more distant second as preferred destinations according to a league source.

The Miami Heat would likely center a package around Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and emerging talents who have punched more than their weight this season. The Heat culture and the chance to immediately contend for an NBA championship are also enticing benefits if a move to South Florida is on the table.

The New York Knicks could also have a real chance of landing the All-Star shooting guard. Tom Thibodeau's squad is loaded with young talent, a bevy of draft picks and contracts that will give the Jazz more financial flexibility. New York, though, is still a long way from legit championship status, especially in the stacked Eastern Conference.

Utah’s playoff disappointments are well-chronicled. They play with almost machine-like perfection in the regular season, only to frustratingly fail in the postseason. Last season’s humiliating semifinals loss to the LA Clippers was a prime example.

With Mitchell and Rudy Gobert leading the way, the Jazz owned last season's top seed in the entire NBA after going 52-20. Owning home-court advantage for the whole playoffs has meant little to the team over the past few years. The Clippers, who lost their first two games, bounced back to eliminate the Jazz in six games.

It’s how the Jazz lost the series that really raised alarm bells. The Clippers were without superstar Kawhi Leonard in their last two wins. Ty Lue’s team also battled back from a 25-point deficit in the series-clinching win. Mitchell had a big Game 6 against the Clippers but could do nothing to stop yet again another painful playoff exit as the top seed.

Where’s the better fit for Donovan Mitchell if a trade happens?

The Miami Heat would be a great landing spot for the Donovan Mitchell if a trade does happen.. [NBA.com]

There’s no question the Miami Heat just fit everything right for Donovan Mitchell. He will be the perfect shooting guard to elevate Miami’s offense when their impressive defense slackens a bit. The Heat can surround him with proven veterans who will never back down from anyone and play with grit.

The 25-year-old shooting guard will give the Heat their most versatile and explosive scorer. His ability to get shots off the dribble is something that’ll make coach Erik Spoelstra giddy with excitement. The Heat also wouldn’t have to hide him on defense as Mitchell is a solid defender.

Playing for a championship-winning coach and a bunch of All-Stars could also make Mitchell a better player. The pressure of being the franchise player rests squarely on Jimmy Butler’s capable shoulders. It would allow Mitchell to play more freely and immerse himself in Miami’s renowned culture.

