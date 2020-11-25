NBA Rumors: Miami Heat in the process of extending Bam Adebayo's contract, pursuit of Giannis Antetokoumpo could be over

The Miami Heat were one of the biggest surprises in the 2020 NBA Playoffs. As the 5th seed in the Eastern Conference, they battled their way to the 2020 NBA Finals, defeating teams who were favored to win over them. One of the stars in the Miami Heat's run was 6-foot-9 forward Bam Adebayo. Recent NBA Rumors have speculated his possible extension in Miami.

Bam Adebayo is eligible for a max extension this offseason and he is certainly worth the contract. Miami Heat President, Pat Riley, recently admitted that the situation on Adebayo's contract was "a bit dicey" but according to recent NBA Rumors, the organization might have finally decided to give Bam Adebayo the contract he deserves.

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat plan to sign Bam Adebayo to a $163 million extension

After Pat Riley made that statement, the situation surrounding Bam Adebayo's contract was uncertain. However, according to NBA Rumors, ESPN's Zach Lowe reported that Adebayo's agent met with the team to further discuss the Heat's stance on his contract. Sources claim the negotiations turned out in favor of the All-Star.

According to Tim Reynolds and Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Miami Heat are in the process of extending Bam Adebayo's contract.

The Heat are in the process of extending Bam Adebayo's contract. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) November 24, 2020

Adebayo was drafted by the Miami Heat as the 14th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. He is eligible for a 5-year rookie max extension worth $163 million, with a possibility of it increasing to $195.6 million depending on his accolades.

Adebayo is eligible for a rookie maximum contract -- $163M with trigger for $195.6M -- and Miami plans to sign him to the new deal, source says. https://t.co/4UCqLdLKLx — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 24, 2020

Bam Adebayo averaged 15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game last season. He is considered a homegrown star for the Miami Heat and is certainly a new fan-favorite.

NBA Rumors: Miami Heat's pursuit of Giannis Antetokounmpo might be over

After the Milwaukee Bucks' humiliating postseason exit, many analysts predicted the departure of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the franchise. Over the course of the offseason, numerous teams showed interest in Antetokounmpo. Any team would benefit with the addition of the reigning MVP to their roster, and as per NBA Rumors, one of the interested teams was the Miami Heat.

Brian Windhorst says to keep an eye on Bam Adebayo and Giannis Antetokounmpo this off season



"It’s interesting to point out that Bam and Giannis Antetokounmpo have the same agent. . . If neither of them sign extensions this off season, watch out for the Miami Heat."



(🎥 ESPN) pic.twitter.com/hQXIytB8L2 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) October 13, 2020

Numerous NBA Rumors linked Antetokounmpo to the Miami Heat. Pat Riley's statement on Bam Adebayo's contract indicated that the Miami Heat was planning to have enough cap space to acquire a talent like Antetokounmpo.

“We know we have a decision to make, Bam has a decision to make, and we do with him...It’s gonna be a little bit dicey for us because we want that flexibility...We have to take care of our own as much as we can but we can’t give up that flexibility." - Pat Riley

According to the salary structure of the Miami Heat, ESPN's Brian Windhorst explains,

"If Bam Adebayo signs a max contract, the Heat will not have the room. But if he waits a year, then they will."

However, given recent NBA Rumors that the Miami Heat are committing to Bam Adebayo and offering him the max extension, it seems like the franchise might be giving up on their desire to acquire Antetokounmpo.

