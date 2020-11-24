Predicting the Philadelphia 76ers' starting-5 for the 2020-21 NBA season

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the most storied franchises in the NBA. The team has had nine finals appearances, won three titles and have had 14 Hall of Famers over the years.

However, the franchise has been struggling for the past few years. Their last NBA finals trip was in 2001 when Allen Iverson led them to the title round. Last year, the Phliadelphia 76ers faced early elimination because of injuries to key players. With their star point guard Ben Simmons declared unfit for the rest of the season, the 76ers got swept by the Boston Celtics.

Nevertheless, the franchise is still considered a threat in the Eastern Conference due to their stellar regular season performances. After making significant moves in the 2020 off-season, the team looks better than ever.

There are 14 active players to make at least 40% from 3 in their career (min. 1,000 3-pt FGA).



2 were acquired by the 76ers yesterday. Seth Curry and Danny Green. pic.twitter.com/0yINwHhB00 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 19, 2020

Philadelphia 76ers' predicted starting-5

Daryl Morey was recently announced as the new president of basketball operations at the Philadelphia 76ers. In his first off-season with the team, he has been credited with making some brilliant moves.

Only time will tell whether those moves would be considered a success or not, so, without further ado, let's have a look at the Philadelphia 76ers' starting-5 for the next season.

Point Guard - Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons was the first overall selection by the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2016 NBA Draft. Needless to say, the move was a success.

Simmons is a two-time All-Star and one of the elite defending guards in the league. He is one of the rare point guards in the league who doesn't rely on a three-point shot; his tally of 16 points per game seems even more impressive when one considers the fact that he doesn't shoot too many threes.

Make that a career-high 34 points for Ben Simmons! 🙌#PhilaUnite pic.twitter.com/nX0dx5O1gA — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 8, 2019

He drives to the rim, thrives in transition and gets his teammates involved. Simmons averages around eight assists, as many rebounds and roughly two steals per game.

His penchant to drive to the rim forces opposition defenses to hover around him, which in turn results in wide-open shooters waiting beyond the arc.

Shooting Guard - Seth Curry

Seth Curry

Often overshadowed by his elder brother and former MVP Stephen Curry, Seth would look to make a mark at the Philadelphia 76ers.

He is brilliant in transition and is excellent in catch-and-shoot situations. Seth Curry's playmaking is highly undervalued as well because he usually comes off the bench. But the prospect of him shooting three-point shots often causes defenders to miss open cutters driven to the rim.

Ben Simmons: led NBA in kickout passes per game last season (17.8)



Seth Curry: led NBA in catch-and-shoot 3-pt FG pct last season (49%)



Match made in heaven.



(via @SecondSpectrum) — Paul Hembekides (@PaulHembo) November 19, 2020

A Simmons-Curry backcourt could flourish at the Philadelphia 76ers, as the two would complement each other well.

Seth Curry's addition to the Philadelphia 76ers is certainly a step in the right direction for the franchise as they addressed their need for spacing and shooting.

Small Forward - Danny Green

Danny Green

Danny Green's addition to the Philadelphia 76ers lineup, along with Seth Curry, addressed a much-needed gap in the franchise's roster.

One of the reasons why analysts scoffed at the Simmons-Embiid pair was because Simmons couldn't stretch the floor, which gave Embiid less room to operate. The arrival of Danny Green, however, solves that problem and could give the team better playmaking opportunities.

Daryl Morey’s first move in Philly 👀 https://t.co/OcBv1U1qtZ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 18, 2020

Although Danny Green is a guard and not a forward, Simmons' guard-forward combo nature could allow Green to move around the floor more fluidly.

Green is also a very good defender and could switch to the guard when defending the perimeter, with Simmons' defensive prowess used in defending a forward.

Power Forward - Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris had some of his best years as an LA Clipper along with Doc Rivers as his coach.

Harris had career highs with the LA Clippers in most statistical categories, and the only time he ever shot more than 40% from the three-point line was under Rivers. When Doc Rivers was appointed as the new head coach of the Philadelphia 76ers, many started speculating whether Harris could emulate those feats again.

Behind a game-high 34 points from Tobias Harris (tied for his 2nd-most since joining the 76ers)...



Philadelphia is now the 4th team in NBA history to record multiple 14-game home win streaks within a season, joining the 2014-15 Warriors, 2008-09 Cavaliers and 1999-00 Lakers. pic.twitter.com/u4Kspe0k1m — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 28, 2020

Despite moving to a different team, Tobias Harris is mainly consistent in his numbers.

He averaged 19.6 points per game at the Philadelphia 76ers compared to 20.3 in Los Angeles. Harris has started every game for the 76ers and has developed great chemistry with Simmons and Embiid. He remains a valuable forward in the franchise's lineup.

Center - Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid is one of the best centers in the league. The 7' and 280 pound Embiid is so dominant in the paint that most defenders are powerless to stop him.

After missing two full seasons due to injury, many weren't sure of his level, but Embiid has proved everyone wrong since then. The three-time All-Star leads the Philadelphia 76ers in points and averages double-digit rebounds.

Offensively, he shoots occasional threes and has an effective field goal percentage of 51%.

Joel Embiid joins Charles Barkley as the only 76ers players with multiple 30-point, 15-rebound, 5-assist games in a season over the last 30 seasons. pic.twitter.com/TpZ1DyET01 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 13, 2018

The Cameroonian has started in every game he has played for the Philadelphia 76ers. With the addition of Danny Green and Seth Curry to the roster, he will have more room to operate.

Joel Embiid's dominance in the paint could also lead to more open looks for the shooters, and we might see this new lineup thrive under the leadership of Doc Rivers. The Philadelphia 76ers also acquired Dwight Howard as a backup center, which will allow Joel Embiid to manage his minutes better.