NBA Rumors: Miami Heat reaches major decision on Andrew Wiggins amid swirling trade buzz

Amid the trade speculations this offseason, the Miami Heat have reportedly made a decision to keep forward Andrew Wiggins on the roster at the start of the 2025-26 season.

According to Miami Herald's Anthony Chiang on Saturday, the Heat is planning "to see what this mix will look like." Earlier this week, Miami acquired guard Norman Powell from the LA Clippers. Powell will bring a scoring punch to the Heat roster, which features Wiggins, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo, along with prospects Davion Mitchell and Kel'el Ware.

Miami Herald's Barry Jackson added that no offer was "enticing" for Miami to trade Wiggins. The Heat reportedly wanted an upgrade or a collection of assets for the one-time All-Star. Quoting a league source, Jackson tweeted Saturday the Heat views Wiggins as "a good player" as "he's been part of winning teams."

Before Kevin Durant was traded to the Houston Rockets, Chiang and Jackson reported that the Heat had made an offer to the Phoenix Suns. The final package included Wiggins with several players and draft picks. However, the Heat declined to offer Ware and forward Nikola Jovic, and Phoenix wasn't enticed.

Another team rumored to be interested in Wiggins is the LA Lakers. ClutchPoints' Anthony Irwin wrote on June 25 that the teams were "in talks." Miami reportedly eyed Rui Hachimura and Dalton Knecht. However, nothing materialized, and the Heat are now reportedly content to hold on to Wiggins.

Miami acquired Wiggins at the trade deadline last season as part of the blockbuster five-team trade headlined by Jimmy Butler going to the Golden State Warriors.

The 30-year-old Wiggins was a key piece of the Warriors' 2022 championship run. That season, he also made his only All-Star Game, in which he started. In 60 games split with the Warriors and Heat last season, he averaged 18.0 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game on 44.8% shooting, including 37.4% from 3-point range.

NBA insider praises the Miami Heat for acquiring key pieces in the Jimmy Butler saga aftermath

NBA insider Brian Windhorst praised the Miami Heat for turning disgruntled star Jimmy Butler into several key pieces. The ESPN analyst mentioned Andrew Wiggins, Davion Mitchell and recent acquisition Norman Powell.

Windhorst made his remarks in an episode of the "Brian Windhorst and The Hoop Collective" show posted on X by Heat Culture on Wednesday. The analysts liked Miami's chances in the uncertain landscape of the Eastern Conference next season.

"It’s not going to lead any NBA Today broadcast but, they have pieces it together a little bit, considering there’s not clarity after No. 3 in East," Windhorst said. "I suppose there’s something to be said for piecing those 3 together after the Butler trade."

ESPN's Shams Charania reported the three-team trade involving Powell on Monday. The Heat were able to give up just Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson to acquire Powell.

The 31-year-old guard is coming off arguably his best NBA season, putting up 21.8 ppg on 48.4% shooting, including 41.8% from the 3-point line.

