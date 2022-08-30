NBA Rumors: NBA insider boldly claims Kevin Durant won’t be on the Nets next season

This offseason, the Kevin Durant saga was by far the biggest story in basketball. Despite having four years left on his contract, the All-Star forward informed the Brooklyn Nets that he wanted a change of scenery.

As one of the NBA's top players, a market for Durant quickly emerged. Teams were popping up left and right trying to gauge the asking price for the former MVP. While this trade request threw the basketball community for a loop, it had a rather unclimatic ending.

After nearly two months of speaking with teams, the Nets never got an offer that enticed them. This resulted in KD agreeing to return to Brooklyn and helping the franchise in their quest for a championship.

Things may appear fine at the moment, but one insider feels the Durant saga is far from over. ESPN's Frank Isola was recently quoted saying that he doesn't think the former MVP will be in a Nets uniform come this time next year.

“I would think at this time next year, Kevin Durant will not be on the Brooklyn Nets,” Isola said.

Will Kevin Durant ask the Brooklyn Nets for a trade again later down the road?

Given how things unfolded this summer, it's fair to assume another trade request could come from Kevin Durant at some point. He may have agreed to return to the team next season, but there is no telling how short-lived his stint could be.

From the start, KD had little leverage in his hopes of getting a trade. Since he was signed long-term with no opt-outs, the Nets were in complete control of his fate. As the years on his contract begin to dwindle, a power shift will start to form.

Another reason why KD could ask out again is teams getting in a better position to acquire him. When he first requested the trade, the Phoenix Suns were at the top of his list of landing spots. There was mutual interest at first, but things dissapated after Deandre Ayton was signed to a max extension and couldn't be moved. As more players start to become available to be traded, the rumor mill could heat up once again.

The Nets might feel they're in a good position now, but that could all quickly change. Between Kyrie Irving being on a one-year deal and Ben Simmons being a major unknown, their season could unfold in a variety of ways. If things start to go south, it'd be far from shocking to see KD pressure the organization into moving him.

