NBA Rumors: Reports suggest Cleveland Cavaliers not keen on getting LeBron James back, despite recent hearsay

Renowned NBA journalist Marc Stein recently reported that the Cleveland Cavaliers might not pursue the opportunity to acquire LeBron James.

James is a franchise legend, and many have assumed that the Cavs organization would jump at the chance to reunite with 'The King'. However, considering that the current team is doing well, they might not fancy the idea of teaming up with James.

Marc Stein reported on his substack in this regard:

"In conversations with people that I had in Cleveland, I think it’s just assumed that the Cavs would jump at the chance to get LeBron back… and I really don’t think that’s the case."

Could LeBron James return for a second time to The Land? He promised his home-state team that he would bring them a championship when he was drafted. After multiple failed championship runs from 2004 to 2010, James departed for the Miami Heat.

He eventually returned to the team in 2014, and lifted a championship trophy in 2016. He left again in the summer of 2018 for the LA Lakers, and is now teasing the Ohio fans that he might return again.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are on the verge of making the playoffs for the first time since LeBron James left.

In fact, this would be their first playoff appearance without LeBron James since 1998. They are fourth in the East with a 36-24 record, and are dominating teams with their young stars.

Coach JB Bickerstaff has created a culture of unselfish basketball, and the Cavaliers are winning games despite losing Collin Sexton to a season-ending injury in November last year. In an era of small-ball and high-volume three-point shooting, the Cavaliers are thriving with a lineup featuring multiple seven-footers.

LeBron James, meanwhile, is a legend in the state of Ohio, and especially in Cleveland. He is the franchise leader in games played, minutes, points, assists, rebounds, steals and three-pointers made.

He is their all-time leader in win shares by a whopping 88.7, and is responsible for their only title in franchise history. So it is not too far-fetched to assume that the Cavaliers' front office would rush to bring back the hometown's future Hall of Famer.

However, according to Stein, the organization is not particularly enthused to get back James. They are on the right path after a rebuild, so acquiring James would wreck the entire mission.

They could lose several of their young players that make them great in the first place, as James would command a gigantic salary. James is a major force that changes any team chemistry and locker room he becomes a part of.

The Cleveland Cavaliers might be championship contenders if James joins the team, but only time will tell if King James returns to The Land again.

LeBron James sinks game-winner in All-Star game in Cleveland

LeBron James during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game

While Stephen Curry was booed by the Cleveland faithful, LeBron James was heavily celebrated.

The kid from Akron, Ohio returned to The Land, and the crowd went crazy when he was announced as a member of the All-Star team and also the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team during half-time.

He had a pedestrian night from the floor, scoring just 24 points on 11-24 shooting from the field, including just 2-11 from downtown. He did display his versatility with eight assists, six rebounds, three steals and a block, though.

James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic and all the other MVP-caliber players were upstaged by Warriors' Curry, who exploded for a 50-point night, including an absurd 16 three-pointers.

However, James made the final shot of the night as the game was heating up. Team LeBron were up 161-160 on Team Durant, with the target score being 163. With a one-point lead and the game on the line, James hit a tough turnaround fadeaway for the win.

ClutchPoints @ClutchPointsApp



LeBron James drills the game winner



🗣 CLEVELAND! THIS IS FOR YOU!LeBron James drills the game winner 🗣 CLEVELAND! THIS IS FOR YOU!LeBron James drills the game winner 🚨https://t.co/xWE70Wrw2W

LeBron James is now undefeated in five All-Star games as the captain.

