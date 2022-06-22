NBA Rumors Roundup: Bradley Beal looking to decline player option, Chicago Bulls targeting former NBA champion, and more | June 22nd, 2022

Bradley Beal could be looking for his first NBA title outside of Washington. He is likely to be one of the biggest names in this year's free agency.

The Chicago Bulls are reportedly bolstering their lineup on defense where PJ Tucker would be a natural fit. Miami is the favorite to re-sign him, but he could still end up with another NBA rival.

Bobby Portis will get paid next season. After two seasons of discounts, the big man should be handsomely paid going forward.

Here are the latest rumors from around the league:

Former NBA All-Star Bradley Beal to become a free agent

Bradley Beal will have no shortage of suitors in the offseason. [Photo: NBA.com]

Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal is set to become one of the hottest names to enter free agency in the offseason.

GM Tommy Sheppard was confident over the past season that Beal would eventually re-sign should he opt out. It remains to be seen how that will shake itself out as the prolific scorer will have no shortage of offers.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype had this to report on the 28-year-old:

“Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal will decline his $36.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season and enter unrestricted free agency this summer, a league source told HoopsHype.”

The Wizards, at one point, had the best record in the East last NBA season, leaving hope that Beal would commit to the team. Washington ultimately didn’t even contend for one of the two play-in spots. They will now be looking to bounce back next campaign.

“Big Panda” publicly pointed out his desire to win and at least play a big part in the NBA postseason. The Washington Wizards might not be able to do that as quickly as Beal may want.

Two seasons ago, the Wizards mainstay was a member of the All-NBA team and nearly beat Steph Curry to the scoring title. His gameplay suffered last season due to an injury but he is likely to be a hot name in free agency.

Chicago Bulls are interested in PJ Tucker

PJ Tucker could end up playing for the Chicago Bulls. [Photo: All U Can Heat]

Shams Charania reported the news on PJ Tucker’s decision for the offseason with a tweet a few days ago:

“Miami’s PJ Tucker will opt out of his $7.4 million player option for the 2022-23 season and enter free agency … Several championship-contending teams are expected to compete for Tucker, who was a key part of Milwaukee’s title run in 2021.”

Over the last two years, the veteran forward has won an NBA title and appeared in the Eastern Conference Finals for the Miami Heat. He averaged 7.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists in a losing cause against the Boston Celtics this year. Miami’s hard-nosed defensive identity got a healthy boost when the 36-year-old played for them.

Another Eastern Conference team that could use Tucker’s services are the Chicago Bulls, who often played undersized last season. Chicago’s defense significantly drops when Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso are not playing.

The “Tuck Wagon” would be an ideal reinforcement for a team that hopes to have a deeper playoff run next season.

The Heat are still likely to be his best option in returning to the NBA Finals, but Chicago could sway him in free agency.

Milwaukee Bucks will have to pay up to retain Bobby Portis

Bobby Portis' NBA career is about to get better as he's bound to get paid after two great seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks. [Photo: NBA.com]

Bobby Portis has been an integral part of the Milwaukee Bucks over the last two years. The 26-year-old center was scheduled to earn $4.6 million next season, but will now opt out of his contract to become a free agent.

Portis was a solid backup for Brook Lopez in his first year with the Bucks before becoming the starting center due to the latter's injury last season. He started in 59 of his 72 games in the regular season and nearly averaged a double-double.

Portis' career highs of 14.6 points and 9.1 rebounds were bound to get him paid better than what he was bound to earn next season.

Behind Lopez, the Milwaukee Bucks lack frontcourt depth. Portis is beloved in Milwaukee and has more than held up his own against elite teams in the NBA.

Head coach Mike Budenholzer has relied on Portis’ decent outside sniping to open the floor for Giannis Antetokounmpo. “Bobby Buckets” shot 47.1% in his first year, but dropped to 39.3% last season.

Portis would clearly want to stay with the Bucks, but he will want to get reasonably paid for what he brings to the team.

Pat Riley could trade the first-round pick of the Miami Heat for veteran help

Pat Riley could deal the Miami Heat's first-round pick for immediate help next season. [Photo: Sun Sentinel]

Team President Pat Riley will undoubtedly be salty following the Miami Heat’s loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. They were the No. 1 seed and lost Game 7 in South Beach.

What should gnaw at Riley was how badly Miami needed injured All-Star forward Jimmy Butler to put on his superhero cape to carry the team. The team should be looking to retool in the offseason, which could involve trading its first-round pick.

Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated reported on how the Miami Heat could move their first-round draft capital:

“Rival teams believe there’s a good chance the Heat ultimately trade this pick, considering their salary cap situation and their knack for uncovering and developing undrafted talent.”

The Heat have managed to stay relevant by developing diamonds in the rough that have already started to contribute to their championship aspirations. They already have Gabe Vincent, Max Strus and Omer Yurtseven as part of a solid supporting cast.

Free agency might be where they will be able to get their best help of going back to the NBA Finals.

Nic Batum will decline his last remaining year with the LA Clippers to also become a free agent

Nic Batum is now a free agent after declining his player option. [Photo: Clipperholics]

Nic Batum of the LA Clippers will join a growing list of players who have opted out of their current deal and become free agents. The French international has been a big part of the Clippers’ rotation over the last two years and is expected to re-sign with the team.

Batum has averaged 8.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2 assists and 1 steal per game in two years with the Clippers. His 40.2% shooting from long-range was essential in the team’s playoff run a season ago.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Clippers F Nic Batum will decline his $3.3M player option and become a free agent, sources tell ESPN. There’s expected to be mutual interest with Clippers and Batum on reaching a new deal in July. Clippers F Nic Batum will decline his $3.3M player option and become a free agent, sources tell ESPN. There’s expected to be mutual interest with Clippers and Batum on reaching a new deal in July.

LA is reportedly looking to keep its core together after making moves during this year’s trade deadline. Head coach Ty Lue has repeatedly mentioned Batum’s importance in a team that will have Paul George and Kawhi Leonard healthy next season.

George, Leonard, Batum and Norman Powell form an intriguing battery of forwards that combines length, shooting and smarts. They will be tough to contend with if the Clippers keep the lineup intact.

