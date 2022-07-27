NBA Rumors Roundup: Knicks legend could end up on the Warriors, former MVP could stay out of Nets’ plans until after training camp, and more| July 27th, 2022

Carmelo Anthony remains an NBA free agent despite several teams who are reportedly after his services. While the LA Lakers are favored to re-sign him, the Golden State Warriors might be the more enticing option.

Kevin Durant could resort to a holdout unless the Brooklyn Nets trade him before NBA training camp starts. The Nets’ sky-high price for KD has supposedly dried up the market, forcing the former MVP to stay at Barclays Center.

Despite unending rumors of a trade, particularly the most recent one for Kevin Durant, Jaylen Brown remains loyal to the Boston Celtics. The former All-Star reportedly made hisintentionsn known to stick with the NBA Eastern Conference champs.

Carmelo Anthony to the Golden State Warriors could still happen

The LA Lakers are rumored to be the favorites to re-sign Carmelo Anthony. He played a crucial role for the Lakers last season and could provide more of the same if re-signed.

However, the Bay Area may be his destination if the former NBA All-Star wants a bigger chance at a title. Heavy.com's Sean Deveney this to report:

“It would be a nice story if he could win a ring there to end his career,” the GM said. “Golden State has the room for him. He can make shots and they can hide up his defense, which is one of the big problems with adding him. He’d take the minimum."

"They have a lot of young guys on that roster, they could do with another veteran and those guys all know Carmelo from Team USA. I do not know if they would really take that plunge on him, but it does make some sense.”

The biggest and most obvious missing piece in Carmelo Anthony’s stellar resume is a championship. Playing for the defending champs, who are favored to repeat, could be his quickest way of attaining that goal.

“Melo” averaged 13.3 points on 37.5% shooting from beyond the arc last season with the LA Lakers.

Kevin Durant could put more pressure on the Brooklyn Nets for trade by holding out of training camp

Nearly four weeks have passed since Kevin Durant asked the Nets for a trade. Despite the endless rumors, no team has reportedly come close to reaching a deal to acquire the superstar forward.

The Nets expect a significant return for KD and are not showing signs of lowering their asking price. Durant could remain with the Nets until at least next season if no team caves.

However, KD could hold out of training camp the way some superstars have before. Ben Simmons, Durant’s teammate in Brooklyn, was the latest to do so when the former 76ers star wanted out of Philly.

Bleacher Report’s Rob Goldberg speculates on what a KD holdout means in trade talks:

“A holdout once training camp starts in September could significantly reduce the Nets' leverage, forcing the team to make a deal to get some return for the former MVP.”

There seems to be no reason Durant would stay out of training camp, but a holdout remains possible.

Jaylen Brown reaffirms his commitment to winning with the NBA Eastern Conference champs

Jaylen Brown was the Boston Celtics' best player against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals. In return, he gets another round of trade rumors. This time, he is linked to the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant.

A few days ago, the former NBA All-Star posted a simple message on Twitter open to several interpretations. However, the Athletic's Jared Weiss came up with a report mentioning that Brown emphatically shut down that he wanted out of Boston.

“For all the hiccups in Brown’s relationship with the fanbase, he’s still committed to Boston. When WEEI’s Jermaine Wiggins claimed that Brown told him he wouldn’t re-sign in Boston when his contract expires in 2024, Brown was perplexed and denied the report behind closed doors, sources familiar with Brown’s thinking told The Athletic.”

“In spite of the trade talks, Brown wants to be in Boston.”

The Celtics supposedly offered Brown, Derrick White and a draft pick for KD. Brooklyn reportedly countered for all that, Marcus Smart and more draft capital.

Jayson Tatum, the Boston Celtics All-NBA forward, publicly told reporters he likes the team’s current roster and will not seriously think about the rumors:

“I don’t believe everything I see on TV. I done seen some s**t about me that was a lie.”

The Miami Heat are looking to move on from the Kevin Durant sweepstakes

The Miami Heat emerged as one of the favorites to land Kevin Durant after the Brooklyn Nets forward requested a trade. Miami and the Phoenix Suns were reportedly KD’s preferred destinations.

Phoenix is no longer in the running after the massive Deandre Ayton extension. Miami still has something to offer for Durant. A package of Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and a slew of draft picks were not enough for the Nets to even pause to consider.

Barry Jackson and Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald had this to report:

“While the Miami Heat remains interested in Kevin Durant, the Brooklyn Nets have displayed little interest in the Heat’s offer for the high-scoring superstar and Miami is moving ahead with its current roster for next season, according to sources briefed on the situation.”

The Brooklyn Nets allegedly didn’t want to start trade talks if Miami didn’t include Jimmy Butler in the negotiation. Bam Adebayo isn’t part of the conversation unless the Nets move Ben Simmons in another complicated trade.

The Miami Heat were arguably only one Butler jump shot away from heading into the NBA Finals. They’ll have to look elsewhere to improve their lineup for next season.

Rival NBA execs are wary of the Brooklyn Nets' true intention regarding Kevin Durant trade talks

A “historic haul” has primarily been the basis of trade talks involving Kevin Durant. Brooklyn is adamant that it will not move the superstar unless they are satisfied with the compensation.

The Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer analyzed why the Nets don’t want to lower their price for the two-time NBA Finals MVP:

“But with Durant turning 34 in September and a notable injury history that's limited him to only 90 games over the past three seasons, no rival teams' trade offers have come close to meeting Brooklyn's lofty expectations.”

“Several opposing executives contacted by B/R have suggested the Nets' terms are so significant because Brooklyn has no intention to truly move Durant.”

Durant’s value has also been inflated due to the Rudy Gobert trade. The Minnesota Timberwolves gave up several players and a couple of picks. If Gobert demands that kind of return, KD's compensation should be unprecedented.

The Brooklyn Nets are in a great position if they keep Durant. Brooklyn’s lineup next season could still pull a few surprises even if Durant only grudgingly keeps his end of the contract.

