NBA Rumors Roundup: Miami Heat considered a landing spot for Utah Jazz star, insider suggests trade for 3-time DPOY to New York Knicks and more | April 30th, 2022

NBA rumors surrounding the Utah Jazz following their 2022 NBA playoffs first-round exit have picked up steam.

With yet another postseason without a Conference Finals appearance in the Donovan Mitchell-Rudy Gobert era, the Jazz front office will be keen to shake up their roster. That could mean either one of Mitchell or Gobert might be traded in the upcoming offseason.

On that note, let's take a look at the latest NBA rumors around the league, dominated by the Utah Jazz All-Stars.

NBA rumors suggest Utah Jazz are keen to build around Donovan Mitchell despite another early playoffs exit

Dallas Mavericks v Utah Jazz - Game Six

Donovan Mitchell told reporters after the Utah Jazz Game 6 loss against the Dallas Mavericks that he intends to stay with the franchise. The feeling seems to be mutual as recent NBA rumors suggest the Jazz are committed to retooling their roster around the 3-time All-Star.

Here's what The Athletic's Tony Jones reported regarding this:

"The Jazz, according to sources, are committed to building around Donovan Mitchell, which means taking a step back isn’t an option."

Mitchell, 25, is yet to hit his prime and has already thrived in his young career. He hasn't had the same impact in this year's playoffs as he did in his previous postseason runs, but with some roster retooling, the Jazz could indeed get the best out of their young superstar moving forward.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



“He should be considered the player most likely to remain with Utah through the offseason.”



More intel: The Jazz are committed to building around Donovan Mitchell, sources tell @Tjonesonthenba “He should be considered the player most likely to remain with Utah through the offseason.”More intel: theathletic.com/3279015/?sourc… The Jazz are committed to building around Donovan Mitchell, sources tell @Tjonesonthenba.“He should be considered the player most likely to remain with Utah through the offseason.”More intel: theathletic.com/3279015/?sourc… https://t.co/aoPFSEfPbx

NBA insider suggests New York Knicks as a potential landing spot for Rudy Gobert

Utah Jazz v New York Knicks

Rudy Gobert has been a frequent mention in NBA rumors as well following the Utah Jazz's first-round playoffs exit. There have been rumors suggesting unrest between him and Donovan Mitchell on several occasions previously. Gobert makes a better trade candidate compared to Mitchell because of his individual success as a 3-time DPOY.

Gobert, 29, is also older and has a few years left in his prime compared to Mitchell, 25, who is yet to hit his prime. It won't be surprising to see Utah cashing in on the Frenchman in the upcoming offseason and using his trade to retool their roster around Mitchell.

The Athletic @TheAthletic



"What better way to prevent Donovan Mitchell from pushing to go to New York than to have Gobert already there?"



has five potential landing spots for Gobert.

theathletic.com/3281735/?sourc… Why could the Knicks be a suitor for Rudy Gobert?"What better way to prevent Donovan Mitchell from pushing to go to New York than to have Gobert already there?" @johnhollinger has five potential landing spots for Gobert. Why could the Knicks be a suitor for Rudy Gobert?"What better way to prevent Donovan Mitchell from pushing to go to New York than to have Gobert already there?"@johnhollinger has five potential landing spots for Gobert.theathletic.com/3281735/?sourc… https://t.co/6APF6Kk8BG

The Athletic's John Hollinger suggested five potential trade destinations for Rudy Gobert in his latest article. The New York Knicks have been mentioned as well. The Knicks have been keen to get back on the map as one of the contenders, and adding a talent like Gobert could take them a long way.

Hollinger stated that pushing a Gobert-to-Knicks trade could also help Utah in keeping Mitchell in the long run.

"This one seems like more of a long shot, but you can never rule out the Knicks when it comes to making all-in trades for stars, and what better way to prevent Mitchell from pushing to go to New York than to have Gobert already there?" wrote Hollinger.

Miami Heat considered a 'smart landing spot' for Donovan Mitchell due to Jazz minority owner Dwyane Wade's connections

Dwyane Wade and Donovan Mitchell swap jerseys [Image Source The Sports Rush]

Donovan Mitchell was linked with a move away from the Utah Jazz several times earlier this season. NBA rumors at that point suggested Mitchell could ask to be traded if the Jazz fail to make their mark in this year's playoffs. With Utah failing to succeed, Mitchell was asked by reporters after Thursday's Game 6 loss against the Mavericks directly about his desire to leave.

The 3-time All-Star responded by saying he does want to continue his tenure with the franchise. However, the NBA has been unpredictable of late and the speculation surrounding Mitchell's desire to stay in Utah has stayed up in the air.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Miami has been mentioned by league sources as a smart landing spot for Donovan Mitchell with Dwyane Wade’s ‘strong connections to his beloved Heat,’ per @nypost Miami has been mentioned by league sources as a smart landing spot for Donovan Mitchell with Dwyane Wade’s ‘strong connections to his beloved Heat,’ per @nypost https://t.co/wukUBMtCap

According to a recent report by the New York Post, the Miami Heat have been mentioned as a potential landing spot. Jazz minority owner Dwyane Wade's connections to South Beach have been cited as a potential reason behind these NBA rumors.

Edited by Parimal