NBA Rumors Roundup: Rival teams demanding first round pick in any Westbrook trade, Pistons looking at Mitchell Robinson, and more | May 25th, 2022

The LA Lakers are looking like they have no choice but to roll with Russell Westbrook when the next NBA season opens. Rival teams are looking to make the most out of L.A.’s trouble. A trade involving the former MVP will have to include a future first-round pick.

After falling out of the top three in this year’s NBA draft order, the Detroit Pistons could try to grab New York Knicks starting center Mitchell Robinson. Detroit’s open secret is Chet Holmgren, who’s almost guaranteed to be selected before the Pistons’ No. 5 position in the draft.

Phoenix Suns starting center Deandre Ayton is a restricted free agent and could get a maximum offer from another team. The Suns are unwilling to pay more than $30 million a season, which could mark the big man’s end in Phoenix.

The LA Lakers could be forced to extend their Russell Westbrook era in the NBA

Russell Westbrook's Hollywood story could continue next season with the LA Lakers. [Photo: New York Post]

Russell Westbrook was an obvious misfit in the LA Lakers’ scheme of things this season in the NBA.

It was one of the biggest reasons why they dropped from title favorites to fall short of the Play-In tournament. If Rob Pelinka and the front office want to move the former MVP, a future first-round pick has to be part of the package.

The Athletic’s Jovan Buha reported that rival teams will not make it easy on the LA Lakers to do away with their Russell Westbrook problem, stating:

"Teams have been demanding the inclusion of at least one first-round pick to take on Westbrook’s massive expiring contract, according to league sources.

"Rival teams know how much of a public train wreck last season was for the Lakers, and they’re not looking to do Los Angeles any favors by helping them off of Westbrook’s contract."

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS Per to Jovan Buha, the Lakers don't plan to use a first-round pick to trade Russell Westbrook.



Look, I hope this is a leverage smokescreen. If it is? It's been a damn effective one, because I'm really starting to believe the Lakers are stubborn enough to keep Russell Westbrook. Per to Jovan Buha, the Lakers don't plan to use a first-round pick to trade Russell Westbrook.Look, I hope this is a leverage smokescreen. If it is? It's been a damn effective one, because I'm really starting to believe the Lakers are stubborn enough to keep Russell Westbrook. https://t.co/a2GWgNt6OS

If this is the Lakers’ current situation, then this is likely why they have been asking potential head coaches about their plans to utilize Westbrook.

So far, the Hollywood team has given every indication that they will not let go of future first-round picks to sweeten any deal. They reportedly refused to do so back at this year’s NBA February trade deadline and will do so again in the offseason.

Mitchell Robinson could be pried from the New York Knicks for the Detroit Pistons’ No. 5 pick in this year’s draft

The Detroit Pistons are reportedly looking at Mitchell Robinson if they can't draft Chet Holmgren. [Photo: The New York Post]

The Detroit Pistons made a franchise-defining move last year when they made Cade Cunningham the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. They weren’t as lucky this season as the Pistons fell to No. 5 in this year’s drafting order.

At the top of the Pistons’ list for the upcoming draft is reportedly the lanky and skilled Chet Holmgren.

The former Gonzaga Bulldogs standout, however, is not expected to get past the first three NBA picks. As such, head coach Dwane Casey could go after New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson as an alternate plan.

The New York Post’s Marc Berman brought up this potential move by the Detroit Pistons in this report:

“Robinson’s free-agent market value may have intensified because of the lottery results. The Pistons fell from a top-three perch to No. 5. That puts Detroit out of range for coveted 7-foot center Chet Holmgren.

"An NBA source told The Post recently the Pistons would pursue Robinson if they don’t land Holmgren in the draft.”

NBACentral @TheNBACentral The Detroit Pistons are among the teams who’ve had a degree of interest in Mitchell Robinson, per @IanBegley The Detroit Pistons are among the teams who’ve had a degree of interest in Mitchell Robinson, per @IanBegley https://t.co/0m2Uji5aen

All this will be null and void if the New York Knicks decide to extend their starting center before July 1.

The Deandre Ayton era in Phoenix could be over

The Phoenix Suns don't consider Deandre Ayton or any center to be worth at least $30 million per season. [Photo: New York Post]

Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Dallas Mavericks could be Deandre Ayton's last time in a Phoenix Suns jersey. The 2018 NBA Draft's top pick wasn’t offered an extension by the Suns last summer, allowing him to enter free agency in the offseason.

As a restricted free-agent, Phoenix can match any offer from opposing NBA teams that Ayton could sign. It’s rumored that several teams will be willing to offer the big man the max extension that the Suns refused to give.

Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report came out with this piece. He explained why the 23-year-old and Phoenix are not on the same page in their contract negotiations:

“There’s a stronger sense among league figures that Phoenix brass simply does not view Ayton, or any center, as a player worth greater than $30 million, actually.”

Hoops Rumors @HoopsRumors

hoopsrumors.com/2022/05/latest… Suns restricted free agent Deandre Ayton is expected to command a maximum-salary contract this offseason, but there’s skepticism around the NBA that Phoenix will be eager to match that sort of deal: Suns restricted free agent Deandre Ayton is expected to command a maximum-salary contract this offseason, but there’s skepticism around the NBA that Phoenix will be eager to match that sort of deal:hoopsrumors.com/2022/05/latest…

The final nail in the coffin could be how Phoenix Suns head coach and the NBA’s Coach of the Year Monty Williams values Deandre Ayton. Fischer wrote:

“The recent Williams dynamic may simply echo consistent word—dating back to the trade deadline—from league sources with knowledge of the situation that Ayton is not particularly a favorite of Phoenix’s head coach.

"Williams has purportedly griped about Ayton’s waning focus, which some people contacted by B/R said has often been reflected by the ebbs of his playing time.”

How this plays out in the offseason could be the biggest news coming from the desert.

Fred VanVleet is not in a hurry to sign a contract extension with the Toronto Raptors

Fred VanVleet will wait how this season's free agency will play itself out before signing a contract extension with the Toronto Raptors. [Photo: New York Post]

The only team that Fred VanVleet has played for in his entire NBA career is the Toronto Raptors. However, with contract extension talks looming, the Raptors’ heart and soul will take their time before committing to anything.

The All-Star point guard’s contract still runs through the 2023-24 NBA season before he becomes an unrestricted free agent. Toronto could open talks this offseason to lock up the 27-year-old for a couple more years after the 2023-24 campaign.

The Athletic’s Eric Koreen believes that the no-nonsense playmaker will keep things in perspective until after this season’s free agency is over with. VanVleet, for his part, is looking forward to meeting the President of Basketball Operations Masai Ujiri and the front office for the start of his extension talks.

Amit Mann @Amit_Mann “I love having conversations.”



Fred VanVleet on being eligible to have extension conversations this summer “I love having conversations.”Fred VanVleet on being eligible to have extension conversations this summer https://t.co/CKeBIrqf0l

VanVleet has been the Toronto Raptors' most reliable player this season and has been Nick Nurse’s go-to guy for most of the NBA season. He could take up the Kyle Lowry role as the rest of the young Raptors develop around him.

The Sacramento Kings could trade the No. 4 overall draft pick for immediate veteran help

The Sacramento Kings will have De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis as their main core next season. [Photo: NBA.com]

The Sacramento Kings executed a high-profile trade this season when they shipped out emerging point guard Tyrese Haliburton to the Indiana Pacers for former All-Star Domantas Sabonis. Sacramento decided to build around De’Aaron Fox and Sabonis moving forward.

The Kings’ immediate goal for next season is to stop the never-ending circus of rebuilds and finally swing for something big. Mike Scotto of HoopsHype offers an intriguing analysis on why the Kings could trade their enviable draft pick:

“Sacramento already has De’Aaron Fox and Davion Mitchell as part of their core for the future, with Donte DiVincenzo set to enter restricted free agency with a $6.61 million qualifying offer. After acquiring Domantas Sabonis, Sacramento has made it clear the goal is to end the franchise’s playoff drought ... rival teams are keeping an eye on Sacramento to trade this pick.”

Kristian Winfield #NFTAllStar @Krisplashed



More for



nydailynews.com/sports/basketb… Good morning: The Kings should trade pick No.4 to put another star next to De'Aaron Fox & Domantas Sabonis, the Spurs should make a run at Deandre Ayton, and the Magic need to take a page from the Charlotte Hornets' playbook.More for @NYDNSports Good morning: The Kings should trade pick No.4 to put another star next to De'Aaron Fox & Domantas Sabonis, the Spurs should make a run at Deandre Ayton, and the Magic need to take a page from the Charlotte Hornets' playbook.More for @NYDNSports nydailynews.com/sports/basketb…

The Sacramento Kings have a history of making some mind-numbing mistakes before heading into draft day. They don’t want to commit yet another blunder and force another rebuild further down the road.

The Fox and Sabonis duo showed promise this season, but it remains to be seen how they pan out on a full schedule.

