NBA Rumors Roundup: Unrestricted free agent All-Star could end up as Damian Lillard’s new tag team partner in Portland, The Atlanta Hawks could renew their interest in Ben Simmons and more | 11th May 2022

Zach LaVine, who’s now one of the top free agents, will have a ton of suitors before the next NBA season opens. The Portland Trail Blazers are reportedly seriously considering signing the high-flying All-Star.

The Atlanta Hawks are looking at options this season to balance their roster by adding another playmaker and defensive specialist. Ben Simmons, who sat out during his stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets, is a potential target.

The Utah Jazz might break up the Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert pairing to build around the star shooting guard. De’Andre Hunter is emerging as one of the names the Jazz could target to play alongside Mitchell. Hunter’s length, defense and versatility are supposedly coveted by Utah’s front office.

The 2022 NBA playoffs are intensifying and yet teams are already gearing up for next season, so stick around and read the latest rumors below.

The Portland Trail Blazers could finally have an All-Star NBA backcourt

The Portland Trail Blazers could replace CJ McCollum with Zach LaVine in their backcourt. [Photo: The SportsRush]

CJ McCollum never turned out to be an NBA All-Star that the Blazers were trying to build their team around. After letting the beloved shooting guard go before this year’s trade deadline, Portland could go after Zach LaVine.

LaVine has blossomed into a more complete player since his days with the Minnesota Timberwolves. He has now made the All-Star team in each of the last two years and was the Chicago Bulls’ unquestioned best player before DeMar DeRozan’s arrival.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral The Portland Trail Blazers have "popped up" as a potential landing spot for Zach LaVine, per Brian Windhorst The Portland Trail Blazers have "popped up" as a potential landing spot for Zach LaVine, per Brian Windhorst https://t.co/BQ5XPHsrua

The Bulls and LaVine engaged in serious talks before the 26-year-old dunk artist won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Talks didn’t proceed as many in Windy City hoped for as the Bulls retooled, adding DeRozan, Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball to the roster.

LaVine emphasized last summer that he wants to get paid for what he’s worth. Brian Windhorst, in the Hoops Collective podcast, revealed that the Blazers have “popped up” as an interested party for LaVine’s services.

Adding “Flight 8” to the lineup could also mean the end of budding star Anfernee Simons’ future in Rose City. The Bulls could agree to a sign-and-trade involving LaVine and Simons.

The Atlanta Hawks are looking at a potential trade for Ben Simmons

After nixing a trade for Ben Simmons earlier in the season, the Atlanta Hawks could revisit that scenario this offseason. [Photo: Fadeaway World]

Before Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey unloaded Ben Simmons for James Harden, and the Atlanta Hawks looked ready to grab the Australian superstar. Head coach Nate McMillan reportedly ended the talks when Philly wanted to include Tobias Harris in the equation.

Ben Simmons eventually ended the NBA season with the Brooklyn Nets without playing a single minute. He had off-season surgery on his back and is expected to be fully healthy for next season.

Per Ben Simmons to either Atlanta Hawks Seems Unlikely- Team officials with org. doubt 76ers will drop the asking price before February 10 trade deadline.- 76ers asked for a package around John Collins, multiple first-round picks, and taking on Tobias Harris.Per @ShamsCharania Ben Simmons to either Atlanta Hawks Seems Unlikely- Team officials with org. doubt 76ers will drop the asking price before February 10 trade deadline.- 76ers asked for a package around John Collins, multiple first-round picks, and taking on Tobias Harris.Per @ShamsCharania

The Hawks’ glaring weakness against the Miami Heat in the playoffs this season was a versatile defensive stalwart with playmaking to help Trae Young run the offense. Since Simmons fits the description to a tee, Atlanta is sniffing at a possible trade with Brooklyn.

If the Hawks find the price not as steep as the one demanded by Daryl Morey, they might pursue the beleaguered three-time NBA All-Star.

De’Andre Hunter is a possible fit alongside Donovan Mitchell if Jazz trades Rudy Gobert

The Utah Jazz could go after De'Andre Hunter of the Atlanta Hawks under various trade scenarios. [Photo: Soaring Down South]

The Atlanta Hawks could have one of the busiest offseasons involving some of the NBA’s biggest names if the rumors surrounding the team are all true. This time, it could include a perennial Western Conference regular-season juggernaut.

Should the Utah Jazz decide to break their All-Star core of Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, De’Andre Hunter could be a big-name target. The Athletic’s Chris Kirschner posted a report regarding Utah’s interest involving the Hawks’ do-it-all forward.

The 24-year-old is starting to look like a breakout star, particularly in the playoffs against the Miami Heat. Hunter’s 13.4 PPG in the regular season jumped to 21.2 in 5 postseason games against Miami’s tough and physical defense.

Outside of Royce O’Neale, the Utah Jazz’s perennial kryptonite in the playoffs is a versatile scorer who will not get overwhelmed on defense. De’Andre Hunter will solve that long-standing problem if a big trade happens.

Donovan Mitchell looking at the Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks as possible trade destinations

Donovan Mitchell and Tyler Herro could swap places over the summer. [Photo: Hoops Habit]

Staying with the Hawks and Jazz theme, rumors are growing that instead of trading Rudy Gobert, it will be Donovan Mitchell who could be on the move. Here, the possible De’Andre Hunter acquisition with multiple draft picks remains a possibility, but with Mitchell now forming an NBA All-Star backcourt with Trae Young.

There’s a ton of work to be accomplished for this scenario to happen, with Atlanta likely paying luxury tax for the trade to happen. Hawks team owner Tony Ressler, however, vowed to disregard the NBA luxury tax if the move is necessary and push them to the top.

Another NBA Eastern Conference powerhouse is also in the mix if Donovan Mitchell is available for a trade. The Miami Heat, who’s now on the cusp of eliminating the Philadelphia 76ers, is a strong candidate for Mitchell to land in.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks are two teams that interest Donovan Mitchell in a potential trade, per @SInow The Miami Heat and Atlanta Hawks are two teams that interest Donovan Mitchell in a potential trade, per @SInow https://t.co/4nIxmAdO6y

If Miami collapses (they have already given up a 2-0 lead), massive changes could happen in the offseason.

Pat Riley could move for Utah’s best player in exchange for the recently-minted NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner Tyler Herro and other considerations. Without the expectations of a whole city on his back, Mitchell could fully realize his potential.

Mike Brown to coach the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 versus the Memphis Grizzlies

Mike Brown will handle head-coaching duties again for the Golden State Warriors. [Photo: The Mercury News]

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr wasn’t with the team when the Warriors traveled to FedExForum to face the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 5. It’s almost certain that newly-hired Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown will handle Kerr’s duties.

Mike Brown informed reporters earlier that he is in constant communication with Kerr, but has no idea when the latter could resume his role for the Warriors. Brown was at the helm when the Bay Area team barely held off the Ja Morant-less Memphis Grizzlies in Game 4.

Kylen Mills @KylenMills



-Mike Brown on Ja Morant being doubtful to return during the postseason. #dubnation "You don't wish injury on anybody. It's tough... We have to stay focused, stay locked in & understand no matter who they put on the floor they're more than capable of beating us."-Mike Brown on Ja Morant being doubtful to return during the postseason. @kron4news "You don't wish injury on anybody. It's tough... We have to stay focused, stay locked in & understand no matter who they put on the floor they're more than capable of beating us."-Mike Brown on Ja Morant being doubtful to return during the postseason. @kron4news #dubnation https://t.co/3sbxZRS4pX

Brown, who will immediately take his head-coaching job with the Kings after the postseason is over, remains wary of the Grizzlies.

"They went 20-5 without him during the regular season so we have to have that appropriate fear in order to get over that hump."

