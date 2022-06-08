NBA Rumors Roundup: Utah Jazz willing to discuss a trade for 3-time All-Star, Portland Trail Blazers looking at All-Star level guards and more | 8th June, 2022

Rudy Gobert's time in Salt Lake City could come to an end if the Utah Jazz can find a deal worth doing in the NBA offseason. This is the latest trade rumor coming from Utah following coach Quin Snyder's departure.

The Portland Trail Blazers could finally land the NBA All-Star they’ve long been wanting to pair with Damian Lillard. They will look to add a potent threat and are considering multiple options. Bradley Beal and Zach LaVine are two names to watch out for in the coming months.

Utah Jazz CEO Danny Ainge did everything he could to convince Quin Snyder to stay, but could not do so. Utah “desperately” wanted to keep Snyder, but was rebuffed when the longtime head coach decided it was time to move on.

The Utah Jazz are willing to part ways with Rudy Gobert, but not with Donovan Mitchell

After years of frustrating NBA playoff success and with Quin Snyder stepping down as head coach, the Utah Jazz are facing a season of uncertainties. CEO Danny Ainge could make some significant changes to the roster to change their form in the postseason.

Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer had an interesting analysis of what the Utah Jazz could do regarding the Gobert-Mitchell partnership:

“The Jazz have been one of the more active teams during early offseason trade conversations in recent weeks, most notably featuring All-Star center and three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert."

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer bleacherreport.com/articles/10037… An intriguing trade concept of Nikola Vucevic and Patrick Williams for Rudy Gobert was often repeated in conversations with league personnel on Monday. More on the Utah Jazz after Quin Snyder’s departure from the franchise @BR_NBA An intriguing trade concept of Nikola Vucevic and Patrick Williams for Rudy Gobert was often repeated in conversations with league personnel on Monday. More on the Utah Jazz after Quin Snyder’s departure from the franchise @BR_NBA: bleacherreport.com/articles/10037…

"Utah has not entertained rival teams' overtures to steal away All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, sources said, but the Jazz front office has engaged various teams in Gobert discussions.”

The Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors are supposedly two of the teams who have shown interest in the French international. Gobert has been a key part of Utah’s success in the NBA but has been controversially limited in the postseason.

Donovan Mitchell, on the other hand, is still just 25 years old and already a three-time NBA All-Star. The Jazz may see more upside in keeping the shooting guard and letting go of Gobert.

Zach LaVine and Bradley Beal are potential candidates to partner Damian Lillard as Portland Trail Blazers build towards title contention

Bradley Beal [right] and Zach LaVine are reportedly names the Portland Trail Blazers are interested in. [Photo: Wiz of Awes]

The Portland Trail Blazers have vowed to build around Damian Lillard. Portland made their intentions known when they practically cleaned the house. They carried out several trades that included trading CJ McCollum to the New Orleans Pelicans.

The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor duly pointed out these possibilities in his report:

“Bradley Beal and Zach LaVine are potential targets, according to sources…He [Beal] could make his way to Portland via as a free agent or via trade.

"Though Beal and LaVine present similar defensive issues as CJ McCollum did next to Lillard, either of them would undeniably make the Blazers better with their shot-creation.”

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport Bradley Beal and Zach LaVine are "potential targets" for Portland to pair with Damian Lillard, per @KevinOConnorNBA Bradley Beal and Zach LaVine are "potential targets" for Portland to pair with Damian Lillard, per @KevinOConnorNBA https://t.co/Vbf86fcdbV

Zach LaVine is an unrestricted free agent and could still end up with the Chicago Bulls, who can offer the most money to the dunk artist. LaVine, however, has publicly expressed his desire to make the most of NBA free agency before committing to any team.

Blazers Palace @blazers_palace Anfernee Simons hit 185 three-pointers in just 58 games last season. He was also trailing only Steph in threes made for about half the season. You DO NOT give that up with the number 7 pick up for someone like Beal or Lavine #ripcity Anfernee Simons hit 185 three-pointers in just 58 games last season. He was also trailing only Steph in threes made for about half the season. You DO NOT give that up with the number 7 pick up for someone like Beal or Lavine #ripcity

Head coach Chauncey Billups would also have to make a tough decision on Anfernee Simons, who carried the Blazers without Lillard and then McCollum. If either Beal or LaVine find their way to the Pacific Northwest, Simons could be an unfortunate casualty.

The Utah Jazz did everything they could to keep former head coach Quin Snyder

Quin Snyder stepped down as the head coach of the Utah Jazz after eight seasons. [Photo: TSLT]

The Utah Jazz left no stone unturned in trying to keep longtime former coach Quin Snyder. In the end, everything CEO Danny Ainge threw at him didn’t matter. Snyder felt like it was time to leave Salt Lake City after eight NBA seasons.

Here’s what Ainge had to say in a press conference, on Snyder’s decision to vacate the Utah Jazz head coaching post:

"And I think it's pretty clear, we desperately wanted him to stay. And at the same time, I've walked away from coaching and I walked away from being a general manager after 18 years in Boston, and so I trust that Quin knows more about what's best for him and his family, much more than we do."

Fox News @FoxNews



fxn.ws/3zjYJfB Jazz 'desperately wanted’ Quin Snyder to return as head coach, Danny Ainge says Jazz 'desperately wanted’ Quin Snyder to return as head coach, Danny Ainge saysfxn.ws/3zjYJfB

Quin Snyder, who was hired by the Utah Jazz in 2014, brought the team to the playoffs in his third year. The Jazz were regular-season juggernauts for most of Snyder’s tenure in Utah but couldn’t lead the team to more success in the playoffs.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA I'm guessing Quin Snyder takes a year off and then replaces Gregg Popovich in San Antonio. This is a thought I've shared on recent episodes of @FrontOfficeShow I'm guessing Quin Snyder takes a year off and then replaces Gregg Popovich in San Antonio. This is a thought I've shared on recent episodes of @FrontOfficeShow.

Snyder, who has deep ties with the San Antonio Spurs, could succeed Gregg Popovich on the Spurs’ bench when the five-time champion retires.

Danny Ainge is quickly moving on from Quin Snyder with a list of head-coaching candidates

The Utah Jazz front office will do an expansive search for their new head coach. [Photo: TSLT]

NBA life goes on for the Utah Jazz without Quin Snyder. A few days after CEO Danny Ainge reported Snyder’s decision to step down, Utah is starting the search for a new head coach.

Adrian Wojnarowski and Tim MacMahon published a report on how Ainge’s head coaching search has proceeded:

“The Utah Jazz have received permission to interview several assistant coaches in their search for Quin Snyder’s replacement. The list includes New York Knicks associate head coach Johnnie Bryant, Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Charles Lee and Boston Celtics assistant coaches Will Hardy and Joe Mazzulla.”

KSL Sports @kslsports



#TakeNote



kslsports.com/?p=487392 With the @utahjazz immediately beginning their head coaching search, here are a handful of names that may be candidates to replace Quin Snyder. With the @utahjazz immediately beginning their head coaching search, here are a handful of names that may be candidates to replace Quin Snyder. #TakeNote kslsports.com/?p=487392

Utah also intends to interview Jazz assistant coach Alex Jensen and former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts.”

The report doesn’t indicate who the Jazz will interview first, but it’s a guarantee that Hardy and Mazzulla could be the last ones. Both are heavily involved in the NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors.

Ainge promised Utah Jazz fans an expansive search and will have no definite time frame to complete the process.

Cameron Johnson could get a rookie extension and a bigger role next season for the Phoenix Suns

Cameron Johnson could get a rookie contract extension from the Phoenix Suns. [Photo: NBA.com]

Reigning NBA Head Coach of the Year Monty Williams has repeatedly sung Cameron Johnson’s praises this season. The 25-year-old forward has played a key role off the bench for the Phoenix Suns, finishing third in the Sixth Man of the Year voting.

Duane Rankin gave an insight into how the Suns could proceed with contract negotiations involving the former North Carolina standout:

“The Suns have placed a high priority on player development under Williams. So giving Johnson a rookie extension seems likely…Can’t see the Suns paying Johnson same as Bridges, but he would likely get $15 million a season for sure, if not close to $20 million.”

Cam Johnson could be a long-term prospect at the power forward spot if Jae Crowder leaves after next season. Monty Williams gave Johnson several playoff starts when NBA All-Star guard Devin Booker was sidelined with a hamstring injury.

RB @RyB_311 Cameron Johnson Internal Development (last year vs this year)

9.6 PPG -> 12.5 PPG*

3.3 REB -> 4.1 REB*

0.6 STL -> 0.9 STL*

56.3 TS% -> 62.5 TS%*

42.0 FG% -> 46.0 FG%*

34.9 3PT% -> 42.5 3PT%*

84.7 FT -> 86.0 FT%*



*Career High Cameron Johnson Internal Development (last year vs this year)9.6 PPG -> 12.5 PPG*3.3 REB -> 4.1 REB*0.6 STL -> 0.9 STL*56.3 TS% -> 62.5 TS%*42.0 FG% -> 46.0 FG%*34.9 3PT% -> 42.5 3PT%*84.7 FT -> 86.0 FT%**Career High https://t.co/YCxAJfHrgL

Johnson’s three-point shooting (42.5%) will be invaluable if he keeps developing. He has played in each of his three seasons since being drafted by the Phoenix Suns.

