NBA Rumors Roundup: Victor Wembanyana looking for the right fit instead of the 'no. 1 pick' tag, Damian Lillard admits getting overwhelmed by Blazers' offer, and more | September 21st, 2022

Victor Wembanyama, who experts consider the best talent in the 2023 NBA Draft, is concerned about the team that picks him. Regardless of where he’s selected in the draft, he wants to be part of a team that will help him grow as a player.

Damian Lillard is still trying to come to grips with the massive two-year extension he signed with the Portland Trail Blazers. He is reportedly scheduled to earn $59 million during the 2025-26 NBA season and another $63 million the following season.

Zion Williamson is raring to return to the NBA next season. Jasper Bibbs, his trainer, proudly claimed in an interview that Williamson is already in “fantastic shape.”

The projected No. 1 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft hopes to go to a team that will take care of him

While some draft prospects openly want to be the top pick in the NBA draft, Victor Wembanyama isn’t necessarily wired that way. Eurohoops' Antonis Stroggylakis reported on the French phenom’s outlook for next year’s draft.

“Sports-wise, the most interesting thing is always to find an organization that will take care of the project and the player," Wembanyman said. "So it’s better to be second, third, or 20th in the Draft if you have a better career afterward. But I don’t know if it’s pride, I have a part in me that says that there must be no one (drafted) in front of me.”

Most basketball experts and scouts consider Wembanyama the best prospect since LeBron James. Wembanyana’s blend of skill, mobility and length is unique. He is a rare player. He replicates Michael Jordan’s back-to-the-basket fade away with ease at 7-foot-4.

People close to Victor Wembanyama hope he is picked by an NBA team that will take care of him. He is only 200 pounds and is still growing into his height.

Several NBA teams are already looking to tank to get a better chance of drafting the French superstar.

Damian Lillard is still stunned by his colossal two-year max NBA deal with the Portland Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard’s loyalty to the Portland Trail Blazers has been rewarded. In an interview with Marc J. Spears, the six-time All-Star opened up on his feelings after signing the extension:

“Me and [my wife] talked about it. It’s a big deal. When I talked to [agent Aaron Goodwin] and everybody I talked to about it, it was a big deal. I was like, ‘What am I supposed to do? Post something on Instagram saying something crazy?’ I don’t know what I was supposed to do. It was a big deal.”

Lillard, already set to earn $137 million over the next three years, signed a staggering two-year max deal with the Blazers. The franchise will now pay him $59 million during the 2025-26 season and $63 million the season after that.

Some have questioned the Blazers’ front office for committing such a sum to a player who already turned 32. Portland has become a perennial playoff team since Damian Lillard arrived in 2012. However, the team only reached the Western Conference Finals once during that span and was swept by the Golden State Warriors in that series.

Zion Williamson is in “fantastic shape,” according to his trainer

Over the last three years, Zion Williamson has only played 85 games. He missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season due to a broken foot.

Jasper Bibbs, Williamson’s strength and conditioning coach, informed The Athletic’s William Guillory that Williamson is already in “fantastic shape.”

“He’s been committed to putting in the work day in and day out," Bibbs said. "I’m really proud of what he’s been able to accomplish. He’s a better athlete now than he’s ever been.”

The New Orleans Pelicans agreed with Bibbs’ assessment of Williamson's work. They gave Williamson a max rookie extension that will start after next season. The former Duke superstar signed a deal that will pay him $193 million over five years. Should he take any of the NBA’s top awards, the figure could spike to $231 million.

The Boston Celtics could look at NBA veterans LaMarcus Aldridge and Dwight Howard to fill in for the rehabbing Robert Williams

The NBA’s Eastern Conference champs are already beset with injuries with training camp clearly on the horizon. They previously lost new acquisition Danilo Gallinari to a potentially season-long ACL injury. They now have to contend without Robert Williams in training camp, preseason and probably early into next season.

As a stop-gap measure, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski brings up two names that the Boston Celtics might be interested in:

“If they decide they want to add somebody, Dwight Howard is out there, LaMarcus Aldridge is out there, a player I was told they showed a little interest in this summer.”

Robert Williams is expected to miss four to six weeks after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery. Without him, Boston could be forced to play Al Horford more, which isn’t a good idea given “Big Al’s” age. Grant Williams and Jayson Tatum could also play more minutes at the power forward spot to make up for Robert Williams’ absence.

The Celtics expect even bigger and greater things from their defensive lynchpin next season. He was a big reason why the team went two wins short of the NBA championship. Williams’ presence on the floor forced the Golden State Warriors to adjust their game plan, particularly when driving to the basket.

Without him, Boston will be without its defensive anchor.

The Minnesota Timberwolves need shooters and playmakers

The Minnesota Timberwolves blew open the off-season trading hoopla when they acquired Rudy Gobert from the Utah Jazz. For a package involving several players and draft picks, the Timberwolves supposedly addressed their biggest issues last season.

With rebounding and interior defense both significantly improved with Gobert in town, Minnesota’s needs could lie somewhere else. The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski, who extensively covers the Timberwolves, named shooting and playmaking as the team’s biggest needs.

Outside of Karl-Anthony Towns, who shot 41% from three-point range last season, no one on the Timberwolves’ roster is shooting at least 40%. Jaylen Nowell and Taurean Prince are the next two most efficient shooters after the NBA All-Star big man, averaging 39.4% and 37.6%, respectively.

Anthony Edwards, who is expected to make another significant leap next season, made only 35.7% of his shots from beyond the arc. D’Angelo Russell, the team’s point guard, was even worse with a 34% clip.

Playmaking could also be a problem if and when Russell sits down. Backup point guards Jordan McLaughlin and McKinley Wright IV are youngsters with a ton to prove.

