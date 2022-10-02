NBA Rumors Roundup: Warriors could potentially trade Jordan Poole, Bucks interested in former Lakers star, and more - October 2, 2022

After winning the NBA Finals last season, the Golden State Warriors plan on offering Jordan Poole a bigger contract. However, the organization could trade Poole.

The Milwaukee Bucks were reportedly interested in acquiring Jordan Clarkson during the offseason. The teams were unable to come to an agreement.

NBA Champion Jordan Poole could potentially part ways with the Golden State Warriors in the future

The Golden State Warriors' plans for Jordan Poole continue to grab attention. Recent rumors claim that the team might give him a good contract and think about trading him later on. Rumors surfaced during the team's NBA preseason game in Tokyo versus the Washington Wizards, when Poole started in Klay Thompson's place.

However, it seems that Jordan Poole isn't all too worried about his situation with the team. Prior to the preseason game, Poole addressed his contract concerns to the press.

“We did what we needed to do last year," Poole said. "Got a championship as a team, and obviously, that’s something that’s out there, but I’m going to let my reps handle that. I have confidence that we’ll work something out. I’m just here to play basketball and excited to be back with the team."

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater Here is Jordan Poole on his unsettled contract situation entering training camp Here is Jordan Poole on his unsettled contract situation entering training camp https://t.co/8VKEBzMIxG

Milwaukee Bucks were interested in acquiring Jordan Clarkson

The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly pursued a trade for Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson this offseason. However, the two teams were unable to come to terms.

According to The Athletic's Tony Jones, Milwaukee expressed interest in acquiring Clarkson. The Jazz had to decline because the Bucks' trade offer involved sending George Hill back to Utah. The Jazz weren't willing to take on his contract.

LA Lakers willing to trade their remaining draft picks for them to return to contender status

Many analysts have suggested that the LA Lakers should trade Russell Westbrook. But in order for the organization to make this happen, they'll need to sacrifice a few draft picks. This is an option that the Lakers don't want to explore.

However, according to Yardbarker, the LA Lakers will only be willing to give away their picks as long as they can return to contender status. As of right now, the team is aiming to get back into the NBA Finals. With that kind of desperate resolve, the Lakers might be willing to do anything at this point.

Jae Crowder and Cedi Osman trade rumored

Jae Crowder has made it clear that he wants out of the Phoenix Suns. Crowder never showed up to training camp and most likely never will. It's normal for things like these to happen in the NBA. The best thing that James Jones can do now is find the best deal to trade Jae Crowder for.

According to Arizona Sports radio host John Gambadoro, there are rumors that the Suns are looking to trade for Cedi Osman. He mentioned that Osman performed exceptionally against Phoenix last season, which caught the team's attention.

John Gambadoro @Gambo987 Just an FYI in two games against the Suns last season Cedi Osman shot 16-30 from the field, 11-19 from three-point range and scored 43 points. His name has been rumored as a trade candidate for Jae Crowder. Just an FYI in two games against the Suns last season Cedi Osman shot 16-30 from the field, 11-19 from three-point range and scored 43 points. His name has been rumored as a trade candidate for Jae Crowder.

Bojan Bogdanović's desire for a multiyear contract discouraged teams from trade

Bojan Bogdanović recently got traded to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Kelly Olynyk, Saben Lee, and more. It's great that Bojan finally found a new home so the Jazz can continue their rebuilding journey. However, a trade involving Bojan Bogdanović could've happened sooner if not for his contract demands.

According to Marc Stein, Bojan Bogdanović was seeking a multiyear contract, which somehow dissuaded other NBA teams in the process. There were reports of other contending teams wanting to acquire the wing player. Now that the Pistons have signed him, the team wants to see how things turn out before determining if they should trade him or not before the trade deadline.

