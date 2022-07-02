NBA Rumors Roundup: Warriors sign former NBA champion, Zach LaVine and Bulls agree to a max contract, and more | July 2nd, 2022

The Golden State Warriors have dominated the NBA rumors over the last 24 hours.

They saw several key bench players leave the team in free agency. However, the Warriors have also added some new intriguing prospects to compensate for that.

Meanwhile, rumors surrounding Zach LaVine's potential departure from the Chicago Bulls could now be put to bed. Recent reports have suggested he has re-signed with the franchise on a max contract.

Several teams are willing to add Kevin Durant to their ranks, and the Memphis Grizzlies have emerged as potential suitors.

Here are some of the latest NBA rumors as of July 2, 2022.

Golden State Warriors turn to Donte DiVincenzo for lost depth

Former Milwaukee Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo

The defending NBA champions Golden State Warriors have seen several free agents depart the franchise this offseason.

Gary Payton II, Otto Porter Jr., Juan Toscano-Anderson and Damion Lee have all joined new teams. The Warriors' squad depth has consequently taken a hit and they are now in the market to sign more impact players.

As per The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Warriors managed to acquire former Bucks guard Donte DiVincenzo to compensate for some of their loss in depth. The Dubs have managed to tie him down to a two-year, $9.3 million contract, with a player option in the final year.

DiVincenzo will be a solid backup player behind Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole. His defense-first approach will come in handy for the Warriors, especially after Payton's departure.

Zach LaVine returns to Chicago Bulls on a five-year max deal

Zach LaVine (#8) in action for the Chicago Bulls against the Philadelphia 76ers

Zach LaVine has joined the $200 million contract club. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the two-time All-Star has agreed to sign a five-year $215.2 million contract to return to the Chicago Bulls.

The six-time NBA champions were always in the driver's seat to keep hold of him in free agency.

They could offer him the most expensive contract in the market. LaVine was linked with several teams around the league, including the LA Lakers, but will continue his time in Chicago.

The Bulls took their time but have managed to keep hold of a superstar caliber player for the foreseeable future.

Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets hold brief conversation regarding trade for Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant could leave the Brooklyn Nets this offseason

Kevin Durant is arguably the biggest superstar to hit the trade market in recent times.

The former MVP has demanded a trade this offseason and several teams are willing to unload assets to land him. Durant, 34, is still playing at an MVP level and will automatically elevate the chances of winning the title for all contending teams.

The Memphis Grizzlies are among the teams interested in securing Durant's signature. Here's what Legion Hoops reported regarding these NBA rumors:

"The Grizzlies and Nets spoke briefly today regarding a trade for Kevin Durant, source says. Grizz doing their due diligence."

The Brooklyn Nets will want the best possible deal in return for Durant, who still has four years left on his deal. The Grizzlies may find it difficult to entice the Nets, who could aim to land a star like Ja Morant in return to stay in playoff contention.

Phoenix Suns sign former Warriors guard Damion Lee

Damion Lee in action for the Golden State Warriors

The Phoenix Suns bolstered their backcourt depth with the addition of former Warriors guard Damion Lee.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Lee has agreed to a one-year deal with the Suns. He averaged 7.4 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest across 19.9 minutes of playing time on average last season. Lee is a solid defender who fit in quite well in the Warriors system.

The Phoenix Suns are also a tactical team that rely on a well-built system. Adding a player who has proven his worth for a title contender makes this a sensible move for the 2021 NBA finalists.

Toronto Raptors bolster wing depth with NBA champion Otto Porter Jr.'s addition

Otto Porter Jr. in action during 2022 NBA Finals - Game Three

The Toronto Raptors are keen to improve their team ahead of the 2021-22 season.

The Raptors relied heavily on their starters during the last campaign, which helped them surprisingly seal a playoff berth as the fifth seed. Toronto didn't have much depth, but that will likely change.

According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, they have agreed to a two-year deal with Otto Porter Jr.

Porter Jr. wasn't among the hottest commodities last offseason. However, he rejuvenated himself with a remarkable run for the Golden State Warriors. He was a coveted target for several teams around the league due to his 3-and-D ability.

Porter played a key role for the Dubs in their championship run. He will likely be a great fit for Toronto, especially in their switchable defensive schemes under Nick Nurse.

