NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook likely to sign one year deal with Clippers 

After being bought out at the trade deadline, Russell Westbrook made his return to LA. Things did not go as planned with the Lakers, so he decided to join forces with Paul George on the Clippers.

Many thought Russell Westbrook couldn't recoup his value, but he managed to do so with his new team. During his short stretch, he proved he can still be an impactful piece in the right situation.

In 21 regular season games with the Clippers, Westbrook averaged 15.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 7.6 assists. When the playoffs rolled around, he managed to up his production even more.

During their first-round matchup with the Phoenix Suns, the LA Clippers were without Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. This left Westbrook as the sole player to lead the charge. Across the five games of the series, he averaged 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 7.4 assists.

With the season meeting it's end, Westbrook is now a free agent. After a successful run with the Clippers, reports have emerged that they hope to re-sign him this summer at a hometown discount.

"Sources say the team hopes to bring back Russell Westbrook at a hometown discount ($3.8 million) for a year, to be paid next summer with Early Bird Rights (like Nicolas Batum and, formerly with the team, Reggie Jackson)."

Should the LA Clippers sign Russell Westbrook this summer?

After how things went in their short time together, it is not shocking to see that the LA Clippers want to bring back Russell Westbrook. They tried to fill the void at point guard for some time now, and might have found an answer in the former MVP.

One of the main reasons why Westbrook got a shot in the first place is his connection with Paul George. The two played together for the OKC Thunder, and have a good friendship. Keeping him on the roster moving forward could also help please the All-Star forward.

While Westbrook's game has its flaws, he is durable. There are few guys in today's NBA that want to be on the floor every night. Given the injury history of their two stars, this is something the Clippers need to get through the long season.

If Westbrook is able to keep the team afloat during the regular season, it could help make sure George and Kawhi Leonard get the proper rest they need. Having them healthy going into the postseason gives them a good chance of competing for an NBA title.

