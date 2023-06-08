NBA Rumors: Steph Curry intends to keep championship core intact for 2023-24 NBA season

The Golden State Warriors and Steph Curry have faced a tumultuous offseason with changes in their front office and the challenges of the luxury tax apron. But it appears that Curry is set on maintaining the team's championship core for the approaching 2023–24 NBA season.

For the Warriors to continue contending for championships, it's important that Curry remains as one of the league's top talents. Although it is expected that Curry will end his legendary career as a Warrior, there are no assurances for other members of this team who built its dynasty.

One player whose future with the team seems secure is Draymond Green. Despite some off-court issues, including a preseason altercation with Jordan Poole, Green is likely to remain a key piece of the Warriors' puzzle.

In a recent Warriors mailbag, Tim Kawakami of The Athletic shared his insights on the team's future:

"I think the most likely scenario is that the Warriors keep most of this together for at least one more season. That’s what Curry wants. His opinion sort of matters."

Klay Thompson will be an important asset in the near future for his team. However, there is a possibility that Thompson may explore other options after the 2023–24 season if contract negotiations do not meet his expectations.

Ultimately, the decisions regarding Green and Thompson's futures will be closely tied to Curry's desires. Curry wants the Warriors iconic Big Three to stay together for at least one more season.

Warriors and Steph Curry: A team that cannot be ignored in the NBA

Steph Curry

The news is hardly a surprise to both fans and experts. Steph Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, and their head coach Steve Kerr expressed optimism regarding the Warriors' dynasty not yet done after an early playoff exit.

They still have faith in the core group of Curry, Green and Thompson and see the potential for success with the supporting cast of players like Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney and Gary Payton II.

The Warriors' commitment to maintaining their championship core demonstrates their dedication to maximizing their title window. Despite the challenges posed by the luxury tax and changes within the organization, the team remains determined to be as competitive as possible. With Curry leading the charge, the Warriors will strive to reclaim their status as NBA champions.

As the offseason unfolds, the basketball world will eagerly await further developments regarding the Warriors' roster. Fans will be interested to see if Steph Curry's wish to keep the championship core intact for the upcoming season will be fulfilled. It's crystal clear that regardless of the result the Warriors have their eyes set on being an impossible-to-ignore team.

