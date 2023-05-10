NBA Rumors: Toronto Raptors interested in JJ Redick for head coach position

After missing the playoffs this year, the Toronto Raptors have already begun making changes. A few weeks ago, they decided to part ways with longtime head coach Nick Nurse. Despite leading the team to it's first championship in franchise history, the organization is looking to head in a new direction.

With the postseason still underway, the coaching pool could still fill up before the summer. That being said, the Toronto Raptors have already begun surverying the landscape. One name on this list is a former player that has no prior experience at a high level.

Reports emerged Wednesday afternoon that the Raptors see JJ Redick as someone that could be their next head coach. The former player retired last year, and since moved into the podcasting and analyst world.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Toronto has looked into the possibility of JJ Reddick as being head coach material, per @michaelgrange Toronto has looked into the possibility of JJ Reddick as being head coach material, per @michaelgrange https://t.co/Bx41wHWeMl

Redick was a lottery pick in 2006 and bounced around the NBA during his 15-year career. His most recent run came during the 2020-21 season where he suited up 44 games for the New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks.

Is JJ Redick a good coaching candidate for the Toronto Raptors?

There is no denying that JJ Redick has the knowledge to coach at the NBA level. Dating back to his college years, he's got to learn from some of the best coaches the sport has ever had to offer. Between playing under Coach K at Duke and Doc Rivers in the NBA, the former sharpshooting guard has a plethora of knowledge.

While he might have the knowledge, the Toronto Raptors might be better off going in a different direction. They might not have made the playoffs this year, but they aren't far off from being back in the mix in the Eastern Conference.

The main drawback for Redick is that he has no coaching experience at this high of a level. Typically, guys will become an assistant coach somewhere before making the jump to head coach.

If Toronto is looking to gear towards a rebuild with younger players, Redick could make sense as a head coach. He can learn how to coach at the NBA level with less pressure to get results right away. That being said, if the Raptors keep their current core, they'll need someone with a little more experience on the job.

Redick has all the qualities to be a good head coach, but simply needs the time to learn before he makes a career change like that.

