NBA Rumors: Trail Blazers-Damian Lillard trade talks can end up similar to Sixers-Ben Simmons trade saga

The Damian Lillard situation hasn't had any movement since the NBA star made his demands known, which is to be traded to the Miami Heat. After a decade of playing for the same team that drafted him, Lillard decided it was time for him to move on from the Portland Trail Blazers.

As fans wait and see where Lillard could land, there have been a few team executives who think the trade could take a while. According to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, the current state of Lillard's trade request can be compared to the Ben Simmons situation, where the Philadephia 76ers had to hold onto the star until they get a decent offer. She said:

"I just talked to two GMs and said, 'We might be looking at another Ben Simmons situation.'

"This guy's got four years on his contract. They don't have to do anything, they can take their time. Let's just see if he shows up for training camp. They wanna wait for February to trade him, they can."

Simmons had to sit out the entire 2021-22 season as he requested to be traded from the Philadelphia 76ers during the offseason. At the time, the trade value of the Australian guard dropped following his last performance with the Sixers.

For Lillard, he could be with the Blazers when the 2023-24 season starts. The front office is having a hard time getting what it actually wants in return for the All-Star point guard. Up until now, the front office hasn't had any offers that have given it a push to trade Lillard.

Nick Wright talks about two things that cannot happen without trading Damian Lillard

Portland Trail Blazers v Chicago Bulls

As fans wait for things to move in the Damian Lillard situation, the Blazers have some things that they need to work on. According to analyst Nick Wright, the team has to consider doing a few things before they trade away their star point guard.

"For the Blazers, they need two things that cannot happen without trading him," Wright said. "One is to turn the team over to Scoot and the young core. Two, this is an underrated one, I think to have their actual training camp and preseason be with everyone who's going to be on the team.

"If it is the Miami trade and you're getting Jaquez, Jovic, and whatever the trade is, they need those guys there. And Damian Lillard, they're not gonna say, 'Okay, you're on the team but you can't play.' They're not gonna do that."

