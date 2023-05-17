NBA Rumors: Warriors' young star to draw strong interest in the offseason

After the Golden State Warriors lost in the Western Conference semifinals to the LA Lakers, the organization has a lot to consider and re-evaluate.

One of those pieces is the long-term status of one of their young bench players with upside to his game, Jonathan Kuminga. According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, other NBA teams around the league have interest in acquiring the 6-foot-7 forward.

With Kuminga's desire to increase his playing time from the 20.8 minutes in 67 games this season, coupled with the Warriors looking to strengthen their depth, a trade scenario works well for both parties.

In an interview with The San Francisco Chronicle's C.J. Holmes, Kuminga spoke about his frustration with his limited minutes.

"It’s tough going through this season," Kuminga said, "and being in (the game) most of the time and then things just flip out of nowhere without you knowing what’s going on."

During the regular season, the forward averaged 9.9 points (52.5% shooting, 37.0% from 3-point range) with 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists. In 10 postseason games, Kuminga averaged 3.4 ppg (54.2% shooting, 42.9% from 3-point range).

Kuminga was selected by Golden State as the seventh pick in the 2021 NBA draft.

Warriors' Draymond Green on long-term plan with team

With the need to restructure the roster, considering the moves the organization has to make, Draymond Green said:

"I want to be a Warrior for the rest of my life. I want to ride out with the same dudes I rode in with. I think we've put the work in to make that happen. Here we are, our worst season as a whole since 2014. And yet, we had a chance to make another run. It's never as bad as it seems. It's never as good as it seems."

Golden State has a number of questions to address. There's the status of the core trio's contracts. Plus, there are long-term plans involving Jonathan Kuminga and Donte DiVincenzo to just name a few. It's going to be interesting to see how things develop for the Warriors this offseason.

