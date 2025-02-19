NBA's first $300M contract signee roots for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropping agent amid near-$300M looming extension

OKC Thunder superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made waves on Tuesday by dropping his agent ahead of his looming supermax contract extension negotiations. Afterward, Boston Celtics star wing Jaylen Brown, who signed the then-richest deal in NBA history in 2023, commended the three-time All-Star on social media.

Gilgeous-Alexander is enjoying a career-best season, averaging a league-leading 32.5 points per game through 53 outings. Meanwhile, OKC (44-10) is tied for the NBA's best record at the All-Star break.

The MVP betting favorite (-550) is still under contract for two more seasons. His five-year, $179.3 million rookie maximum contract extension expires at the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

However, per NBA insider Marc Stein, "SGA" will be eligible for a four-year supermax extension worth nearly $300 million in the offseason. The deal would reportedly make him the first player to earn $80 million in a single season come the 2030-31 campaign.

Ahead of Gilgeous-Alexander's extension talks, league insider Chris Haynes reported Tuesday on the megastar's plan to handle them himself.

"OKC Thunder superstar/MVP frontrunner Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has parted ways with his representation to make the bold move of serving as his own agent," Haynes wrote.

Among those supportive of Gilgeous-Alexander's decision was Brown, who was re-elected as vice president of the National Basketball Players Association on Sunday. The four-time All-Star took to X/Twitter and lauded Gilgeous-Alexander's self-assuredness.

"Love this," Brown wrote.

On top of looking out for players' best interests as NBPA VP, Brown has firsthand experience in supermax dealings. In 2023, he made history as the NBA's first $300 million player by inking a five-year supermax extension with Boston worth up to $303.7 million.

However, given Gilgeous-Alexander's elite status, he is expected to secure his supermax extension with ease, regardless of his representation.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander expected to save around $9M in agent fees on supermax deal after dropping his representation

As for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's motive to serve as his own agent, according to Sportsnet's Michael Grange, it was likely a cost-cutting move.

Per Grange, Gilgeous-Alexander could save around $9 million in agent fees on his impending supermax extension. Meanwhile, he will retain his separate representation for off-court negotiations.

"If (his) agent fee is 3%, SGA is saving (approximately) $9M, less lawyer to inspect (his) contract (I assume). Deal with OKC won't be that complicated, and he's keeping representation for marketing," Grange reported.

So, Gilgeous-Alexander appears eager to maximize his earnings for what will likely be the most lucrative contract of his career.

