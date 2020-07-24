NBA Scrimmages Today: Seth Curry torches LeBron James and LA Lakers, Giannis Antetokounmpo dominates again

Day 2 of the NBA scrimmages brought the focus back on championship contenders LA Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks with both teams playing their first practice games. It was a case of contradictory fortunes as the Lakers came up short against the Dallas Mavericks while the Bucks dominated a truncated San Antonio Spurs side.

As far as the Lakers are concerned, it was pretty evident from Frank Vogel's rotation that his priority is ensuring that both LeBron James and Anthony Davis remain fit leading up to the NBA restart. Both stars were on the court for only 15 minutes while other role players such as Quinn Cook and Talen Horton-Tucker got extended playtime.

The main talking point of the match was on the other end though.

Seth Curry blows away the LA Lakers

Seth Curry was in fine form on Thursday at the Visa Athletic Center

While the fans expected to see a bit of Luka Doncic magic and there were glimpses of the same on offer, it was sharpshooter Seth Curry who stole the show.

Luka Doncic with the spin & pass to Seth Curry for the three…sheesh pic.twitter.com/YBCQinLXm5 — Isaac Harris (@IsaacLHarris) July 24, 2020

Curry has shot at 45.3% from downtown this season and was spitting fire on Thursday. He went 100% from the field and made his solitary free throw attempt, ending the game with 23 points while going 6 of 6 from beyond the arc.

He may not have the same number of honors as his brother Steph, but Seth Curry has the highest career three-point percentage among active NBA players and he showed why against the Lakers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo feasts on the San Antonio Spurs

Man on a mission

There simply isn't any taking nights off for Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak picked up right where he left off against the San Antonio Spurs with a 22-point performance while going 9 of 13 from the field. He was unstoppable in the paint yet again, as all his misses on the night were trey attempts. Brook Lopez was money too, as he racked up a quick 17 points while going 3 of 3 from downtown.

Giannis put up 22 points in 21 minutes. pic.twitter.com/Czx8Q14Za1 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) July 23, 2020

The Spurs weren't too shabby either on the night, with four players scoring in double digits. Led by Lonnie Walker – who had 14 points, 3 rebound, and 2 assists – Gregg Popovich's men were ahead by six points in the first quarter. But eventually, Air Giannis lifted off and put the Bucks beyond San Antonio's reach.

Elsewhere in the NBA...

Two more NBA scrimmage games were scheduled for the day. Damian Lillard had mixed fortunes as he went only 1 of 5 from the field while dishing 7 dimes as Portland Trail Blazers lost 88-91 to the Indiana Pacers.

Meanwhile, six players scored in double digits for the Phoenix Suns as they blew out the Utah Jazz 101-88. Donovan Mitchell's 17-point effort was understandably not enough for Quin Snyder's men.

