Reports: NBA players considering kneeling during national anthem, league to refrain from disciplinary action

NBA players have been seeking different approaches to help the battle for racial equality and against police fierceness. Kneeling during the national anthem at the start of games in Orlando is perhaps one of the most probable peaceful measures by the players the NBA front office can anticipate.

NBA teams to kneel during national anthem

While Colin Kaepernick's decision to kneel before the national anthem during his NFL career stopped his career right in his tracks, other sports have used this symbolism recently.

The Premier League Players Association came to an understanding that every player would take a knee at the start of games after the lockdown. 'Black Lives Matter' was also plastered on jerseys of players.

While the NBA still has a strict rule specifically prohibiting kneeling during the national anthem, Adam Silver has also been lenient towards players expressing themselves. When asked about players wearing 'I Can't Breathe' t-shirts before games and during public appearances, Silver pointed to the NBA's dressing code.

But the rule still wasn't enforced when NBA players broke the code and entered the Disney World campus with those t-shirts, and that's an encouraging sign. The players have been quite invested in social justice and racial equality, with tons of players speaking about the Breonna Taylor death.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has gone so far as to say that he would applaud any player taking the knee during the national anthem, just last month.

Whether it's holding their arm up in the air, whether it's taking a knee, whatever it is, I don't think this is an issue of respect or disrespect to the flag or to the anthem or to our country. I think this is more a reflection of our players' commitment to this country and the fact that it's so important to them that they're willing to say what's in their heart and do what they think is right.

I'll defer to [commissioner] Adam [Silver] on any final judgments and [players' union executive director] Michele Roberts. But the reality is, my hope is we'll let the players do exactly what they think is the right thing to do."

There is no doubt that kneeling might cause some backlash towards NBA players. But the benefits of the gesture would be worth it.

