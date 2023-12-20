"NBA scriptwriters COOKED": Fans erupt as Ja Morant caps off historic return with game-winner

Ja Morant has made his return after a 25-game suspension placed on him by NBA commissioner Adam Silver. While many were concerned about court rust becoming an issue in his comeback game, Morant showed the exact opposite as he scored 34 points and won the clash for the Memphis Grizzlies.

With a little less than 10 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans, Ja Morant carefully sliced his way inside the paint to go for a game-winning basket. The game ended 115-113 in favor of the Grizzlies.

NBA fans on social media went into a frenzy as Morant hit the dagger in what was expected to be a mediocre return. Here's what some of the fans had to say on X (formerly known as Twitter):

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The NBA Scriptwriters COOKED 🔥"

Expand Tweet

"League better when ja active"

Expand Tweet

"He said i'm a dog!"

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions:

Expand Tweet

"Mans been clearly starved"

Expand Tweet

"Pelicans gave up a huge lead and let him hit a game winner on his 1st day out????"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Grizzlies vs Pelicans recap: Ja Morant erupts for 34 points and a game-winning shot on his return

Memphis Grizzlies v New Orleans Pelicans

The Memphis Grizzlies have missed Ja Morant and it was clear that the team needed him to get back in the win column. Morant's return to the NBA was nothing short of spectacular as he exploded for an impressive 34-point outing. Alongside his scoring were eight assists, six rebounds, two steals, and one block. Morant was clearly on a mission to tell the basketball world that he was back and better than ever.

What made Morant's return more impressive was the fact that he was the one to hit the dagger against the New Orleans Pelicans in the fourth quarter. The Grizzlies star went for a buzzer-beating floater and broke the hearts of New Orleans fans at the Smoothie King Center.

Many believed the Pelicans would win, considering the Grizzlies' subpar performance throughout the season. However, it's clear that having Morant in the lineup makes a huge difference.

With all that in mind, Ja Morant shouldn't do anything foolish again during the remainder of the season. The last thing the Grizzlies need is Morant getting suspended again. He was suspended for showing a firearm in a social media video in May. If he does end up getting suspended again for another inappropriate act, Adam Silver might have a worse punishment for the 24-year-old.