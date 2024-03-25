NBA Sixth Man of the Year (6MOY) 2024: Top 5 candidates ft. Malik Monk (Week 22)

The race for the NBA Sixth Man of the Year is pretty much wrapped up. It is not as heated or debatable as the MVP race. There is one heavy favorite now for the honor who could win the award for the first time: Malik Monk.

The odds on favorite have slowly increased his lead on the field for NBA Sixth Man. Malik has put together a solid season as an off-the-bench microwave scorer. He has even led his team in scoring on some nights.

This article will explore the top five candidates for NBA Sixth Man of the Year. The odds given in the parentheses are from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top five candidates for NBA Sixth Man of the Year

No. 5 - Caris LeVert, Cleveland Cavaliers (60/1)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert

LeVert fell off the race for Sixth man once he started a few games, and the Cavs struggled a bit when dealing with injuries to Donovan Mitchell. LeVert has still had a solid season and carried much of the load when Mitchell or Darius Garland were unavailable.

LeVert is averaging 13.8 points this season. His production this month has dropped a bit as the Cavs are prepping for their playoff run as one of the top seeds in the East.

No. 4 - Bobby Portis, Milwaukee Bucks (35/1)

Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis

Portis has shown splashes this season off the bench. Thanks to his scoring output, he is in the race for the Sixth Man of the Year. His odds have slipped from 18/1 last week, mostly because the favorite has wrapped up the award.

Portis is averaging 13.4 ppg this season on 50.4% shooting. He is also hitting 39.0% of his 3-pointers.

No. 3 - Norman Powell, LA Clippers (30/1)

Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell

Powell was just +600 to win the award last week. Now, he sits at 30/1 with seemingly no shot. The Clippers are a veteran team already angling and waiting for the playoffs. Their desire has dipped, as they have dropped three of their last five.

Powell has 14.0 ppg this season. He is averaging 15.9 ppg in March. Powell has been given a bit more, as the other Clippers stars have taken their foot off the gas.

No. 2 - Naz Reid, Minnesota Timberwolves (+850)

Minnesota Timberwolves center Naz Reid

Reid saw his odds slip a bit from +700 last week. He remained in the mix for NBA Sixth Man of the Year this season, as he has hugely contributed to his team.

Reid has gotten even more touches with the injury to Karl Anthony-Towns. He is averaging 13.1 ppg and 5.1 rpg this season.

No. 1 - Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings (-1100)

Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk

Monk is the odds-on favorite to win the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award. He has been the favorite for a while and has wrapped it up barring any injury setbacks. He is the heavy favorite.

Monk is averaging 15.8 ppg this season. He is hitting 35.7% from 3-point range. He put up an 0-for-11 outing in his last game against the Orlando Magic. Despite the struggles, he is averaging 19.2 ppg this month.