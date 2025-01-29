The Houston Rockets are in the midst of a strong upward trend, due in large part to the play of their core group of players including Dillon Brooks. Brooks has played a crucial role in Houston's four-game win streak and in the Rockets' 11-2 record over their last 13 games.

Houston defeated the defending NBA champions Celtics 114-112 on Monday night, with Dillon Brooks leading the way as he had one of the most efficient shooting nights of his career. He scored a game-high 36 points, connecting on a career-high 10 3-point attempts. Second-year forward Amen Thompson hit a game-winning floater, and the pair joined the live broadcast for a post-game interview.

"I knew that motherf****er was going in," Brooks said on national television, discussing Thompson's game-winner.

On Wednesday, the NBA issued a $25,000 fine to Brooks for "using profane language during a live television interview."

Fans reacted to the fine on X and here is what they had to say.

"NBA is slowly turning into the NFL and I hate it," one fan commented.

"He fined us with his 10 3's," a Celtics fan account humorously added.

"(That's) why the ratings going down," a fan said.

"Embarrassing," a fan tweeted.

"Weak," another fan said.

"Soft," an NBA fan commented.

Dillon Brooks, Rockets win fourth straight on Tuesday

The Rockets faced the Atlanta Hawks on the second night of a back-to-back, and were looking for their fourth consecutive win. Houston made their third stop of a four-game road trip in Atlanta, which proved to be a successful one.

Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun propelled the Rockets to a 100-96 win over the Hawks. The win took Houston's record to 32-14 on the season. Green finished with a game-high 25 points on 11-of-24 shooting to go along with seven rebounds and two steals.

Sengun scored 18 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out two assists going 7-of-12 from the field. Jae'Sean Tate scored 16 points off the bench while Dillon Brooks and Amen Thompson each scored 11 points as the Rockets had five players scoring in double-figures in the win.

