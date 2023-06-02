NBA star Damian Lillard lists $7 million mansion amid trade rumors

Damian Lillard has been in Portland for so long that his act of putting his property on sale has amplified the trade rumors surrounding him. In his 10 years living in the city, seeing his mansion on a listing is pretty surprising and calls into question what the future holds for the All-Star point guard.

It's been reported that Lillard's $7 million mansion has been listed. With 15,000 square feet of space, the mansion features five bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. His home includes a hot tub, movie theater, spacious living room with a fireplace and many more features.

NBA Buzz @OfficialNBABuzz BREAKING: Damian Lillard has listed his West Linn, Oregon property on the market for $7 Million BREAKING: Damian Lillard has listed his West Linn, Oregon property on the market for $7 Million 🏠💰 https://t.co/teA5OTR3hk

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Like many mansions, Lillard's pad also boast an outdooor swimming pool, tennis court and expansive views. The Portland Trail Blazers superstar's home also has its own security and fitness center. Being 40 minutes away from the hustle and bustle of Portland's downtown center, it features a plethora of amenities that one could need.

You might also be interested in reading this: "I also love their roster"- Damian Lillard stands firm on his Sixers take while showing his love to Joel Embiid

Exploring Damian Lillard's possible trade partners

Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard has remained loyal to the team that drafted him in 2012 and hasn't forced his way out yet. However, given the lack of success that he's had in Portland, it could be time for him to move on. Even his former backcourt partner, CJ McCollum, thinks there's a chance the organization could go back to square one without him.

"I think the market will dictate the decision," McCollum said. "I don't think it'll be like a Dame-asking-out type of thing or Portland saying, 'We want to move Dame,' because obviously he wants to stay, and they want him there.

"If they’re not able to get what they think they can get for (the No. 3 draft pick) ... I think they decide to go young."

The Ringer @ringer



Could the Blazers opt to keep the no. 3 pick and trade Damian Lillard?



Presented by “If they’re not able to get what they think they can get for [the no. 3 pick] ... I think they decide to go young.”Could the Blazers opt to keep the no. 3 pick and trade Damian Lillard? @CJMcCollum shared his thoughts with @ryenarussillo Presented by @FDSportsbook “If they’re not able to get what they think they can get for [the no. 3 pick] ... I think they decide to go young.”Could the Blazers opt to keep the no. 3 pick and trade Damian Lillard? @CJMcCollum shared his thoughts with @ryenarussillo.Presented by @FDSportsbook. https://t.co/bmC32ds2gL

Experts like Nick Wright have also explored the possibility of Lillard getting traded for Jaylen Brown.

"You might want to find a team that – A, Dame might want to go to, and B, an asset that makes sense for Portland so that those are discussions you gotta have," Wright said.

First Things First @FTFonFS1



explores hypothetical trades that the Celtics can make to improve their roster Jaylen Brown for Damian Lillard @getnickwright explores hypothetical trades that the Celtics can make to improve their roster Jaylen Brown for Damian Lillard 👀@getnickwright explores hypothetical trades that the Celtics can make to improve their roster https://t.co/xsb0LyahL3

Finding a trade partner for Lillard is quite the task. He's stayed loyal to the team and has been firm in staying with the organization for his entire NBA career.

However, he hasn't had any significant success with the team, especially in the last two seasons. Just this season alone, Lillard and his squad missed the postseason for the second time since his rookie year.

With his mansion on the market, who knows where the seven-time All-Star will land in the next season or if he'll just buy a different mansion in Portland.

Also read: "It was a bad shot"- Paul George opens up on what he was thinking when Damian Lillard scored the game-winner over him in 2019

Poll : 0 votes