NBA stars LeBron James & Ja Morant applaud Lamar Jackson’s performance against Houston Texans

NBA superstars LeBron James and Ja Morant took to X, formerly Twitter, praising Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson after his performance in the NFL playoffs. The Baltimore Ravens beat the Houston Texans 34-10 and Lamar meant business for his team. He threw two touchdowns and notched up 100 rushing yards in his team's dominant performance.

Here's what LeBron James and Ja Morant had to say on social media:

"Man I LOVE Lamar Jackson!!!!!"

"MVP"

With Morant recovering from his season-ending shoulder injury, he'll most likely be tuned in for the entire NFL playoffs this year. As for James, he has been an avid fan of American football since his younger years. It's no surprise that the king of basketball would have his eyes peeled on the field despite his busy schedule with the LA Lakers.

LeBron James was a former football athlete

LeBron James playing football

LeBron James showcased his athletic prowess not only on the basketball court but also on the football field during his high school days at St. Vincent St. Mary’s. The star forward, a towering 6-foot-8 and weighing 232 pounds even in high school, demonstrated his skills as a tight end/wide receiver for two seasons in Akron, Ohio.

Despite his atypical frame for football, James excelled, proving to be a formidable presence on the field. His impressive catch radius, combined with his sheer size, made him a challenging target for defenders. Although lacking breakneck speed, James's ability to elude the first tackler and continue downfield made him an imposing force.

James's football statistics are notable. Averaging over 20 yards per reception, he caught 23 touchdowns during his two high school football seasons. His sophomore season saw him amass 46 receptions for 905 yards and seven touchdowns. Meanwhile his junior year marked an uptick in production with 57 catches, 1,160 yards, and an impressive 16 touchdowns.

Despite an unconventional running style sporting football pads, James's size and strength made him a nearly impossible matchup for the initial tackler. His dominance on the field earned him accolades, including winning Mr. Ohio, being awarded to the state's best high school player, and being named All-State in both of his football seasons.

Ultimately, James chose to forego his senior football season after breaking his wrist, prioritizing his burgeoning basketball career.

Fast forward to the present day and despite his busy schedule as a professional athlete in the NBA, James remains a true fan of football. He actively watches games when he can and often expresses his love for the sport on social media.

