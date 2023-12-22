NBA Style: Memphis Grizzlies' Jaren Jackson Jr. makes a statement with luxurious $445 Burberry coat

The Memphis Grizzlies snapped their six-game losing streak on Thursday night with a 116-103 victory over the Indiana Pacers at home. The Grizzlies were led by Desmond Bane, who scored 21 of his career-high 31 points in the second half. Bane added six rebounds and seven assists while shooting 11-of-16 from the field and 5-of-7 from beyond the arc.

Bane's performance was especially impressive considering that he was matched up against Tyrese Haliburton, one of the best young guards in the league. Another key contributor for the Grizzlies was Jaren Jackson Jr., who had 21 points and nine rebounds in 32 minutes. However, it's not only Jackson Jr.'s performance that turned heads but also his statement outfit.

The Memphis Grizzlies' Instagram handle uploaded a story where Jaren Jackson Jr. was seen donning a Burberry trench coat while interacting with the kids in a Memphis Community meet.

Jaren Jackson Jr. interacting with the Memphis Community kids

Jackson, who missed the majority of last season due to a knee injury, has been showing signs of improvement and consistency in his fourth year in the NBA. The 24-year-old has averaged 18.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game in his last 10 outings while shooting 46.8% from the field and 37.5% from three-point range.

Jackson's versatility and defensive impact make him a valuable asset for the Grizzlies, who hope to build around him and Ja Morant, their franchise player.

Ja Morant gets a warm welcome in Memphis Grizzlies' victory

While Jaren Jackson Jr. impressed fans with his fashion and his performance, he was not the only Memphis Grizzlies player who made a statement on Thursday night. Ja Morant, the team's leader and star point guard, also had a memorable night as he returned to the court for his second game after serving a 25-game suspension.

Morant, who is one of the most dynamic and explosive players in the NBA, showed no signs of slowing down, as he helped his team snap their six-game losing streak with a 116-103 win over the Indiana Pacers. Morant finished the game with 16 points and 10 assists while shooting 7-of-14 from the field. He also displayed his trademark athleticism and creativity, as he dazzled the fans with his acrobatic layups, alley-oops, and passes.

Ja Morant's return is a huge boost for the Memphis Grizzlies, who had struggled without him, losing nine of their last 12 games. Morant's presence also energized his teammates, who rallied around him and played with new intensity and confidence. Morant was not only welcomed back by his teammates but also by the fans, who gave him a standing ovation when he was introduced before the game.

Ja Morant also received a special message from his idol Derrick Rose, who plays for the New York Knicks. Rose told Morant:

"We proud, shorty. You're doing your thing. Keep going."

Rose's words were a testament to Morant's resilience and talent, and a sign of respect from one of the best point guards of his generation.