NBA Summer League 2023 foul rules: How does the fouling work in-game?

Brandon Miller has made headlines after his first two games in the 2023 NBA Summer League. Miller had seven personal fouls in his California Classic debut against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday. He followed it up with eight on Wednesday in the Charlotte Hornets' matchup with the Golden State Warriors.

The number of fouls Miller has committed over his past two games had people asking why he's not getting disqualified for both games. So how do fouls work in the Summer League?

Foul rules remain the same for the Summer League but it has a higher foul limit. In a regular NBA game, players can only commit six personal fouls before graduating. For the Summer League, the foul limit is at 10 due to several possible reasons.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Referees in the Summer League are mostly new so they might call the slightest contact. More playing time for all players also gives coaches to analyze them against top competition.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Brandon Miller in his second Summer League game. Brandon Miller in his second Summer League game. https://t.co/RC8vzLtKNY

Brandon Miller, the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NBA draft, is off to a tough start in terms of personal fouls. Miller had seven fouls in his first game of the NBA Summer League but put up 18 points, five rebounds and three assists.

However, Miller was worse in his second game against the Golden State Warriors. He had eight fouls and only scored six points. He did have seven assists but 15 fouls in two games is not a good look for the second overall pick.

Miller will have the chance to redeem himself in the Las Vegas Summer League. The Hornets are scheduled to face the San Antonio Spurs, LA Lakers, Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans.

Also Read: Tom Segura basketball slam dunk injury video resurfaces in wake of Netflix special 'Sledgehammer'

Has any player fouled out of the NBA Summer League?

Chet Holmgren of the OKC Thunder in the 2022 NBA Summer League.

The NBA Summer League started in 2002 and there have been a few players who fouled out in a game. Former No. 1 overall pick Andrea Bargnani was the first player to commit 10 fouls in a Summer League game in 2006. Bargnani had 12 points, two rebounds and 10 fouls in 28 minutes for the Toronto Raptors.

Another former first overall pick also fouled out in a Summer League game in 2007. Greg Oden struggled with fouls in his debut and followed it up with nine fouls in his second game. DeMarcus Cousins also had 10 fouls in a Summer League game for the Sacramento Kings in 2010.

Other players who had 10 fouls in a Summer League game were Thon Maker and Diamond Stone. The two former NBA players did it a week apart in 2017. It's a rare feat that no one should aspire to accomplish.

Also Read: "Moriah Mills just got offered ultimate slam dunk deal" - $1 million offer for Zion Williamson's s*x tape by adult website has NBA fans in shambles

Poll : 0 votes