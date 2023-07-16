NBA Summer League: Utah Jazz vs Houston Rockets (July 16, 2023): Preview, prediction, players to watch, rosters and more

These are two of three teams that remained unblemished in the 2023 NBA Summer League. The Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets are looking to set the divide and decide who goes to the finals. This game happens on July 16 at 6:00 PM ET at the Thomas & Mack Center, Las Vegas, Nevada. According to sportsbooks, the Utah Jazz owns the edge in this matchup against the Houston Rockets.

Jazz vs. Rockets NBA 224 Summer League 2023 Prediction

The Houston Rockets are boasting their young talent and they have been looking sharp in the past few games. Cam Whitmore looks to score first and he should be a player who will try to carry the scoring load. For the Jazz, Keyonte George has played well and this team would not have stayed undefeated if not for him. This is going to be a good matchup, but the Rockets should be the best pick to win.

Utah Jazz NBA Summer League Roster

Player Position Ochai Agbaji G Yauhen Massalski F Vernon Carey Jr. F/C Kihei Clark G Ed Croswell F Keyonte George G Joey Hauser F Taylor Hendricks F Keshawn Justice F Johnny Juzang F Taevion Kinsey G/F Nick Ongenda C Micah Potter F Colbey Ross G Luka Samanic F Brice Sensabaugh G/F

Houston Rockets NBA Summer League Roster

Player Position Chris Brandon F Trhae Mitchell F Darius Days F Jhonathan Dunn G Tari Eason F Nate Hinton G/F Trevor Hudgins G Jay Huff C Justin Johnson G/F Jalen Lecque G Fletcher Magee G Matthew Mayer F Myles Powell G Tijohn Rodde G Jermaine Samuels Jr. F Jabari Smith Jr. F Amen Thompson G Cam Whitmore F

Players To Watch:

Cam Whitmore: After being projected to go top five in the 2023 NBA draft, he dropped and was picked 20th overall. The former Villanova Wildcats star came to the summer league on a mission and in his most recent game against the Golden State Warriors, he tallied 26 points, eight steals, four rebounds, three triples, a block and a steal.

Trevor Hudgins: Going undrafted in 2022, Hudgins wants to prove that he belongs to an NBA team. Against Golden State, this former Northwest Missouri Bearcats guard had a double-double of 23 points and 11 assists.

Keyonte George: Struggling in his last summer league game, the former Big 12 Freshman of the Year looks to bounce back hard. The team would need George to have a good game in order to punch their ticket to the NBA Summer League Finals.

Jazz are 2-0 Keyonte George in Vegas SL games:33 PTS, 10 AST, 6 3PM26 PTS, 7 AST, 5 3PMJazz are 2-0

Ochai Agbaji: It has been an up-and-down season for Agbaji, but he has shown in past games that he can be relied on. The six-foot-five shooting guard managed to help the team in their win over the Denver Nuggets with 14 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

Jazz vs. Rockets NBA 2k24 Summer League 2023: Odds, Spread, and Moneyline

Moneyline: Jazz (-145), Rockets (+122)

Spread: Jazz (-2.5), Rockets (+2.5)

Total 186.5: Over (-110), Under (-110)

