NBA superstar Steph Curry discloses which driver he uses while playing golf before the Suns x Warriors game

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry has always had a keen interest in golf. Recently, right before the Suns x Warriors game, he was spotted answering the referee about his playing golf driver.

The referee asked Curry about his driver, to which the point guard responded stating Callaway Paradym driver. Clutchpoints took to the X platform to share the video clip of their conversation.

Referee: “What kind of driver do you use?”

Steph Curry: “I got the Callaway Paradym.”

Steph Curry's enthusiasm for the game of golf is well known. He has even taken part in several tournaments including the American Century Championship golf tournament where he won the game.

Earlier in 2023, the Golden State Warriors star extended a deal with Callaway Golf. As a result, he uses the whole company's club bag, and was even spotted using it during the pro-am at the memorial in May.

He chose the Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond (9 degrees) driver and the Fujikura Ventus TR Red 7 X shaft. This driver costs $599.99 approximately.

Motive behind Steph Curry’s "Underrated Golf Tour"

As Steph Curry is very much involved in the golf sport, he launched the "Underrated Golf Tour" in 2022. The tour's purpose is to assist young and diverse athletes in fulfilling their aspirations to play golf.

Curry spoke about the reason for this initiative with The Athletic. He said:

"Where a lot of kids get left behind, especially in Black and Brown communities, is within that junior competitive space. You have PGA Junior League, which is part of the PGA of America. You have First Tee all around the country. So kids are getting introduced to the game, and they’re trying to meet them where they are in different communities."

The last two years saw the "Underrated Golf Tour" being hosted in San Francisco. The 13-year-old Ashley Shaw won the Curry Cup on the last tour. Shaw had the opportunity to demonstrate her abilities in front of Curry and numerous professional golfers who attended the competition.