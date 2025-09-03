  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • NBA Trade Buzz: Celtics beat pushes on retaining $27,678,571 guard citing Clippers-Paul George situation

NBA Trade Buzz: Celtics beat pushes on retaining $27,678,571 guard citing Clippers-Paul George situation

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Published Sep 03, 2025 01:41 GMT
Portland Trail Blazers v Sacramento Kings - Source: Getty
Portland Trail Blazers v Sacramento Kings - Source: Getty

The Boston Celtics have been a hot topic during the offseason, particularly in the aftermath of the Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis departures. Recently, a trio of analysts pushed for the team to retain one of the pieces they acquired in the Holiday trade.

Ad

On last week's episode of "Celtics Beat," the group of Evan Valenti, Bobby Manning, and Adam Kaufman discussed whether the team should keep Anfernee Simons, the former Portland Trail Blazers guard who is on an expiring contract. For Manning, letting Simons start the season with the Celtics and perhaps even stay longer is a move that makes sense.

"There is a benefit to just letting a [guy's contract] expire," Manning said on the podcast. "You don't wanna bring back bad money from any deal that you're making for Simons. The whole point of bringing him in for Holiday in the first place was, Holiday was on three years, $100 million. Simons is one year, $28 million."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Manning argued that the Celtics can actually achieve tangible effects on the hardcourt if they play the long game with Simons' contract (which will earn the 6-foot-3 guard $27,678,571 this year, as per Spotrac). He cited the example of a Western Conference playoff team last season.

"You saw it with the Clippers, who got nothing for Paul George," Manning pointed out. "They filled that salary slot with numerous good defensive players like Kris Dunn and a couple of other guys who led them to being one of the best defensive teams last year."
Ad

Time will tell if Simons, who averaged 19.3 points per game on 42.6% shooting in the 2024-25 campaign, will end up playing significant minutes on the Celtics' rotation and convincing the team to keep him beyond this season.

"I love it in Boston": Celtics guard talks about signing $125.9 million extension with team last summer

One Celtics player who has already secured his future with the team is Derrick White. In a recent clip of his podcast "White Noise," the one-time NBA champion and 2024 Olympic gold medalist talked about the factors that led to his decision to re-sign with Boston.

Ad
"Boston has been good. My kids were born in Boston, I kind of developed as a player in Boston," White said on his podcast. "It’s like, what's going to make me happy? And I knew that was going to be in Boston. I love it in Boston.”

With Jayson Tatum sidelined for an extended period due to an Achilles injury, White will have an even bigger role to play for the Celtics in the upcoming season.

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Twitter icon

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

Los Angeles Clippers Fan? Check out the latest Clippers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications