NBA trade buzz: Rockets advised to bring in Ja Morant or $220,441,984 All-Star to push title odds 

Currently sitting in fifth place in the Western Conference, the Houston Rockets continue to slowly work towards being a contender. In the midst of a successful 2024-25 campaign, one former player implored the franchise to make a big move.

Armed with endless young talent and numerous draft picks, Houston is a team to monitor when a star becomes available. The front office was patient during this chaotic trade deadline, but depending on how they do in the playoffs, could pursue major upgrades for the future.

While appearing on Run It Back Wednesday, DeMarcus Cousins gave his thoughts on Houston with Chandler Parsons and Lou Williams. He feels if they could make land a marquee name like Ja Morant or Devin Booker it would put them in the title conversation.

"You got guys like Ja Morant whose name is floating around on the trade block," Cousins said. "You got Ja Morant or Devin Booker this is a totally different team and next season we're talking about the Rockets being a contender."

Morant's name started gaining traction after the deadline when rumors emerged that the Memphis Grizzlies guard could be the next big name on the move. As for Booker, the Phoenix Suns have shown no interest in moving their $220.4 million star.

Seeing that these are two high-level players in the prime of their careers, Houston would certainly be one of many teams in the mix if they became available.

NBA insider thinks Houston Rockets could be team to watch this offseason

DeMarcus Cousins is not the only person who has their eyes on the Houston Rockets moving forward. Following their decision to stand pat at the deadline, one NBA insider thinks the front office could have a change of heart in the offseason.

After the dust settled from one of the crazier trade deadlines in league history, Bobby Marks broke down major questions for this summer. When diving into stars and players with big decisions to make, he touched on Houston's position to swing a big move.

"The Rockets do not have cap space like Brooklyn but have the draft assets and contracts to make a big move in the offseason. Houston has a potential lottery pick from the Phoenix Suns this year along with their first-round picks unprotected in 2027 and 2029. The Rockets can also swap first-rounders with Brooklyn in 2027, plus they own the Dallas Mavericks' 2029 first-rounder unprotected."

Even with all the big names that moved this season, Houston arguably made the right decision by being patient. They were never going to win a championship this season, which leaves little reason to make a blockbuster trade. Instead, they can let their core get a taste of the postseason first. From there, they can assess their needs and then begin exploring the market for win-now upgrades.

